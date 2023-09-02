Hogs get pledge from ’25 RB Parker

Arkansas football's recruiting momentum continued Friday with the verbal commitment of highly regarded 4-star junior running back Jamarion Parker.

Parker, 6-0, 185 pounds, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep, narrowed his list of more than 20 scholarship offers to Arkansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Purdue, Louisville and Tennessee on June 22.

He also had offers from Missouri, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Michigan, Nebraska, Colorado and others.

Parker made his third trip to Fayetteville in April and left feeling good about the Hogs.

"I learned more about Arkansas being a family and how the community loves Arkansas," Parker said. "I just want to become part of this family."

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 11 athlete and No. 234 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class.

On3.com's industry ranking has Parker as a 4-star recruit, the No. 25 running back, the No. 265 overall prospect in the nation while being the No. 3 recruit in Missouri.

Parker has been selected to play in the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Fla.

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith led the effort to get Parker to Fayetteville.

"Me and Coach Smith are real close," Parker said after a previous visit to Arkansas. "We have real good talks. He's a guy I'm willing to trust with my college football career."

Parker is the fourth pledge to the Hogs in little more than a week. Class of 2026 prospects Tay Lockett, a defensive back, and Bear McWhorter, an offensive lineman, and class of 2024 offensive lineman Kai Greer previously announced for the Hogs.

Parker is the third pledge for the class of 2025.