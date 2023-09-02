Hogs take and take from Catamounts

LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas defense took away Saturday’s season opener from Western Carolina.

The Razorbacks forced five turnovers — including four interceptions — to give the offense plenty of extra scoring opportunities as they beat the Catamounts 56-13 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

“Coach T-Will, he preached to us all week — turnovers, turnovers,” linebacker Jaheim Thomas, a junior transfer from Cincinnati, said of defensive coordinator Travis Williams. “That was our game plan.

“We wanted to add turnovers. Make plays.

“Just having us out there flying around and able to make those plays when the opportunities came, that really helped us.”

Junior safety Jayden Johnson had an interception and forced fumble that was recovered by nickel back TJ Metcalf.

“Ever since spring ball he’s done really well,” Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said of Johnson’s improvement. “He had to earn his spot. I mean, he did, and he’ll tell you, but he did.

“He’s playing good football. Very physical guy and I’ve called him out [for praise] in front of the team.”

Thomas, who had a team-high eight tackles, called Johnson a playmaker for the defense.

“He always brings juice to practice every day,” Thomas said. “He’s a ballhawk, too.”

Johnson said the coaches talked to him about playing with more consistency.

“So that was something that I worked on during the offseason, and I got a lot stronger and faster,” Johnson said. “Just our group, our DB group, it’s happiness, peaceful, and we like to have fun. That helped a lot.”

Johnson said he considered himself a starter going into preseason camp.

“I just had to go out and prove it every day and stay consistent,” Johnson said. “Today, it was just a preview of what it’s been in practice. I’ve just got to keep going.”

Arkansas also got interceptions from senior safety Hudson Clark, senior cornerback Dwight McGlothern and freshman linebacker Brad Spence, who returned his for an 85-yard pick six for the Razorbacks’ final touchdown with 4:19 left.

Spence had Arkansas’ first interception return for a touchdown since 2020 when safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Grant Morgan had scores after intercepting Matt Corral in the Razorbacks’ 33-21 victory over Ole Miss.

“Well, I’d imagine he can outrun their offensive linemen,” Pittman said with a smile when asked about Spence’s return and the speed he showed for a linebacker. “That was the only people left, so he might be able to do [to outrun the other Catamounts], I don’t know. Maybe not.

“But that was a lot of fun, wasn’t it? … I was looking for flags. There wasn’t any, but I was looking behind him. Great play.”

Along with Spence’s score, the Razorbacks’ offense scored touchdowns after the other four takeaways provided by the defense.

“I love watching our defense go make plays,” said receiver Jaedon Wilson, who turned a short pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson into a 65-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Arkansas lead. “I could just say that they did a lot for us to get the ball back and we just want to keep it going.”

Clark, a former walk-on, made his fifth career interception, including three against Ole Miss in 2020 that earned him a scholarship.

“He’s so smart. He knows everything,” Pittman said of Clark. “He’s a guy that you can just count on. You know you can count on him.

“I’m proud he’s on the team. He’s one of the most popular guys on the team too.

“Everybody loves him. And you would because he does everything right all the time.”



