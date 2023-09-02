Happy birthday. A year to go forward in golden faith. The fates will conspire to whisk you to a destination that's about as perfect as can be. More highlights: You'll take a gem of an idea to the marketplace or apply it to make lives easier. Even in the jungles of society you attract people of integrity, accountability and kindness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It feels complimentary when someone tries to impress you, though the expectation of your response may be more pressure than you care to experience. This is why not trying to impress people is more attractive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Thinking hard is inauspicious; thinking long is favored. The one trying to pressure you into a time frame does not have your best interest at heart. Buy time and you'll form a different perspective.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). At times you're an open book, but you can close at will. There's a sacredness to guarding who you are. Also, deciding what you want people to know and when can be an act of creativity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are those who conflate worry with love, but if they were the same, you would feel more loved when people worry about you. Do you? The answer could influence the amount of worry you devote to someone else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The difference between excellent and terrible performance is the expectation of the audience. Instead of focusing on doing things to your specs, think about theirs. You've a gift for reading the room.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you make a new rule, you feel the excitement of possibility. Courage comes to the law-making party, sensing it is ready to help lead you onto a new path.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're a rebel in an unusual fight, like a contest of generosity or a competition of benevolence. Alliances matter, as does the ability not to take it too seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're good at problem-solving because you're willing to experiment. Improvements will happen wherever you go because you're looking for ways to make things better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Interactions don't have to go perfectly to go well. Lower your expectations for interactions. Nervous anticipation can inspire all sorts of oddball behavior, which typically only makes people more lovably human.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll have your choice of which mission to join. Fault-finding missions get boring because all of the action is in the past. The fun missions have to do with discovery, which is always in the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What people think they deserve is a tricky equation weighted by what they've had in the past, and what they think people around them are getting. Give the same thing to everyone and see what happens.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Henry Miller wrote: "Our own physical body possesses a wisdom, which we who inhabit the body lack." Trust your body. If it tastes bad, don't eat it. If it hurts, don't touch it. If it gives you a weird feeling, leave.