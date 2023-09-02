HS Lakeside’s late TD downs 6A Russellville

HOT SPRINGS -- For the second week in a row, Class 5A Hot Springs took a victory over a Class 6A team, rallying late to defeat Russellville 36-31 on Friday night at Lakeside Stadium.

"This is what the headline is, when it's hard for everybody else, it's just right for the Rams. There we go," said Lakeside Coach Garren Rockwell, whose team defeated rival Lake Hamilton 49-42 in its opener last week. "We just kept fighting. And, you know, that's just what we're going to keep doing, man.

"Two tough 6A opponent. They're big up front. We're small, but we scrap and that's just how we know how to do it, man -- fight and scrap and work hard."

The Rams set the pace early against Cyclones (1-1) when senior AJ Howard returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown. Senior kicker Caleb Villines tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 lead. His 35-yard field goal then gave Lakeside an early 10-0 lead.

After an energetic first half, the Rams went into the locker room with a 24-12 lead.

Much of the Cyclones' late success came after they switched to a hurry-up offense and began passing. Four minutes into the fourth, however, it was a touchdown run by senior running back Tracy Daniels that gave Russellville a 31-30 lead.

The Rams' final score of the night came off a third-and-8 pass from senior quarterback Jacob Hermosillo to classmate Skylar Purifoy near the four minute mark to set the final.

"We try to practice them real hard," Rockwell said. "You know, we practice on Mondays and Sundays now, and they're trying to get used to it. We got to get more people in the rotation. We're cramping just like [Russellville] got to cramping, you know? It's part of preseason football.

"They tried to go hurry-up on us and it was the smart thing to do because we were glowing. And he's a good coach over there, Dave Wheeler. We've worked together for years, and they did a heck of a job coaching them up. In high school football man, anytime you can get a win,I don't care if it's 100 to 101, as long as we win, I'm proud of them."