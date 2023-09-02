Ruby Franke , a Utah woman once known for her online parenting advice, has been charged with aggravated child abuse after her malnourished 12-year-old son escaped out a window and ran to a nearby house where he asked for food and water from a neighbor who called police after noticing duct tape on the boy’s ankles and wrists.

Zeynep Boz of Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism says he has a stronger sense of hope that a second-century statue of Roman emperor and Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius, author of “Meditations,” will be returned to the nation from which it was stolen after New York investigators ordered the Cleveland Museum of Art to hand it over.

Bob Young, a Republican state representative of Ohio, was removed from his position as a committee chair, cutting his pay by $9,000, after he was arrested after reportedly violating a protective order, according to Aaron Mulvey, spokesperson for House Speaker Jason Stephens.

Christopher Pray , an escapee from an Oregon psychiatric hospital facing robbery and attempted murder charges, was found trapped by mud up to his armpits in a Portland pond before he was pulled free with ropes and returned to custody.

David Cole, a Republican state representative of Huntsville, Ala., will serve 60 days in county jail, followed by three years of probation, after pleading guilty to voting in an unauthorized location and resigning from office, according to a plea agreement filed in state court.

Zunyu Zhao and Xionwei Xiao pleaded guilty to conspiracy and illegal importation of brown sea cucumbers worth over $10,000 from 2017-19 and agreed to pay restitution to the Mexican government’s environmental protection agency, authorities said.

Averie Bishop, 26, a McKinney native and former Miss Texas, is seeking a Texas House seat held by Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Richardson.

Dmitry Muratov , a Nobel Peace Prize winner who raised $103.5 million for Ukrainian youth refugees by auctioning his medal, was declared as a foreign agent by Russian authorities.

Joseph Lucas, who owned rentals in the Athens County, Ohio, area, is accused of making sexual advances toward female tenants and offering to reduce rent in exchange for sexual acts, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.