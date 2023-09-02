Israeli military raids West Bank town, killing Palestinian teacher

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military on Friday raided a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank, besieging an apartment and sparking a gunfight with local militants that killed an apparently uninvolved Palestinian teacher, health officials and the man's family said.

The raid was the latest in a series of Israeli army actions in the occupied territory that have resulted in a high Palestinian death toll.

Israeli security forces stormed into a town near Tubas, northeast of the Palestinian city of Nablus, and surrounded a house where militants were believed to be holed up. Israeli soldiers called on the militants through loudspeakers to surrender, residents said.

When the gunmen refused, the Israeli military launched missiles and grenades at the building to try to force them out. Videos showed giant plumes of smoke billowing from the apartment.

The gunmen still refused to surrender and managed to flee the wrecked house, the local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group claimed. "Our fighters provided cover with heavy fire to break the siege on the house and allow our brothers to withdraw safely from the area," the group said in a congratulatory message to its members.

The Israeli army said it searched the hideout and found improvised explosive devices in a children's room, along with other military equipment such as high-capacity gun magazines. It said its forces arrested two suspects in the town of Aqaba near Tubas, without specifying whether they were the wanted militants in the besieged building.

The 36-year-old Palestinian teacher, Abdulrahim Ghannam, was killed during the firefight as he walked home after spending the early morning tending to his sheep and vegetables at his farm, his 33-year-old cousin Islam said.

Ghannam worked as an eighth grade English teacher at a school in the area, Islam added, declining to give his own last name for fear of reprisals. He said Ghannam avoided politics as much as he could and had no connection to the local armed group.

The Israeli army said it was not specifically aware of Ghannam's situation but that soldiers reported they killed one Palestinian they identified as a gunman. The contradictory accounts could not immediately be reconciled.

The Palestinian Health Ministry blamed Israel for his death, saying an Israeli bullet struck Ghannam in the head.

Ghannam was buried a few hours later. During the funeral, scores of Palestinians streamed through the streets chanting against Israel as they held his body aloft, wrapped in a Palestinian national flag rather than that of a Palestinian political or militant faction.

The Israeli army said early Friday that it also raided several other towns in the West Bank and the city of Nablus, arresting seven suspected militants.

More than 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of the year, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and those not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks against Israel have killed 31 people during that time. On Thursday, a Palestinian driver rammed into an Israeli military checkpoint in the West Bank, killing an Israeli soldier who came from Ukraine.