Jordan scores late, gives Warren win

A last-second touchdown decided a close game between southeast Arkansas schools Friday night in White Hall.

Warren slipped past the Bulldogs 34-27 after a late game-winning touchdown by junior Antonio Jordan.

Warren (2-0) junior Cody Weatherspoon intercepted a pass in the game's final minute, setting up the Lumberjacks at the White Hall 12-yard line. Jordan scored the winning touchdown with 15 seconds on the clock with a 1-yard run from the wildcat formation.

Warren Coach Bo Hembree said the Lumberjacks are used to tight games.

"Our kids are going to play hard," Hembree said. "They're going to play to the end, and that showed again tonight. White Hall's got a good football team, and we just kept playing and kept fighting and found a way. There was a lot of mistakes made on both sides, but you expect that, especially being early in the year like this."

White Hall (1-1) had tied the game at 27 with 4:44 left on a 1-yard quarterback sneak from senior Noah Smith.

The game was tied at 13 entering the fourth quarter. Warren took the lead 13 seconds into the fourth when Jordan caught a touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Jackson Denton.

The lead lasted mere seconds as White Hall senior Jayden Smith scored an 80-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage. Just over a minute later, Denton found Warren junior Tramond Miller on a 17-yard touchdown pass to restore the Lumberjack lead, 27-20.

White Hall's loss came despite a fantastic game from Jayden Smith, who rushed 27 times for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

White Hall Coach Jason Mitchell said Smith runs hard.

"Probably 100 yards of those yards are after contact," Mitchell said. "I know he broke free on a couple of those, and that offensive line went to work some. Man, he's running through tackles. He's in great shape."

Denton completed 19 of 29 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

The game began with a hectic first nine minutes. Warren junior Kam Davis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, putting Warren up 7-0 just 12 seconds into the game.

White Hall responded by marching down the field to tie the game. Noah Smith capped off a 13-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Chris Joe on fourth down. Warren fumbled the resulting kickoff, and Jayden Smith needed one play to break free on a 21-yard scoring run.

At the 6:46 mark of the first quarter, White Hall led 13-7, and Warren's offense hadn't played a snap.

Warren finally got an offensive possession, but White Hall's defense forced a quick punt. The next three drives ended in fumbles before the game settled down for a moment, but not too long.

With 3:08 remaining until halftime, Denton hit Davis in stride for a 64-yard touchdown, tying the game at 13. White Hall nearly returned the extra point attempt the distance after a bad snap, but Warren managed to keep the game tied. The teams remained even until the exciting fourth quarter.

Warren's Antonio Jordan goes high for a pass as White Hall's Braeden Bell (2) and Kyen Weston (4) try to break up the play. (Special to The Commercial/William Harvey)









Jayden Smith, a White Hall running back, breaks loose for a gain against Warren. (Special to The Commercial/William Harvey)








