Judge gives 7-year term for man’s gun charge

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was sentenced to seven years and six months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised probation on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.

Steven Dwayne Young, 41, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge stemming from his arrest by Hot Springs police in 2021, and was sentenced by Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas, issued Thursday.

According to the original probable cause affidavit and the release, on July 11, 2021, shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to 210 Main St. regarding shots fired and found several shell casings in the roadway in front of the house and "numerous people outside in the street."

Witnesses told them the occupants of a white Cadillac Deville had shot at the house, but no victims were found at the scene and no injuries were reported.

While officers were still processing the scene, a black 2018 Nissan Altima arrived, passing the patrol units, and entering the crime scene. The driver, later identified as Young, got out and "demanded to know what was going on" and who had shot at his residence.

When he opened his driver's door, officers standing nearby saw a .45-caliber handgun in the driver's side floorboard "in plain view" which was found to be loaded and when asked Young stated it belonged to his brother. He also reportedly admitted to having pills in the car and stated he "just wanted to get high."

Officers took him into custody and a computer check showed he was a felon who was convicted in Garland County of robbery in 2003 and committing a terroristic act in 2001, both felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and was prohibited from owning or being in possession of a firearm.

A check of the gun found, a Kimber Raptor, revealed it had been reported stolen on Oct. 17, 2018.

In searching the Altima, officers found 45 Xanax pills, 4.1 grams of marijuana in a plastic baggie, 58 grams of marijuana edibles and another 10.8 grams of marijuana in a glass container. Once at the jail, Young was searched further and officers found another 0.6 gram of Xanax, 0.8 gram of hydrocodone and 0.6 gram of oxycodone in a plastic baggie.