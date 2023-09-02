Kutas, 19, to start at tackle for Hogs

Sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, who turned 19 a week into training camp on Aug. 12, is set to make his first start for the University of Arkansas in today's season opener against Western Carolina.

Kutas has been the first-team right tackle throughout practice.

Among the defensive ends to go against Kutas has been Trajan Jeffcoat, 23, a fifth-year senior transfer from Missouri.

"He's definitely not no regular 19-year-old," Jeffcoat said. "He definitely brings that fire."

Zach Williams, another fifth-year player at defensive end, agreed Kutas plays beyond his years.

"He doesn't act his age," Williams said. "He acts like a senior, like he's been there. So that's really good, especially going against him.

"I'm really proud of him to be honest."

Senior guard Brady Latham, asked which young offensive lineman has a mean streak, brought up Kutas.

"I'd say Patrick Kutas really has a nastiness to him," Latham said. "He plays really, really hard and he finishes plays.

"It's really fun to watch Kutas and I can't wait to see what the future holds for him."

Kutas is 6-5 and up to 313 pounds after weighing 280 as a senior at Memphis Christian Brothers High School. He has squatted 600 pounds and bench-pressed 395, according to his Arkansas bio.

"I was always pretty tall, but I was tall and lanky," Kutas said during camp. "Not anymore."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said Kutas needs to play with more consistency, but that his athleticism and strength should help him become one of the team's better offensive linemen.

"He's very strong, very competitive, tougher than a billy goat," Pittman said. "Just a guy that I think the future is really bright there."

Kutas worked at center and guard before being moved to tackle in practice last spring.

"I think putting Patrick Kutas to tackle was an amazing move, because he's by far one of our best offensive linemen," junior defensive end Landon Jackson said. "He's extremely strong and has great feet. He's good with his hands.

"I'd say the only thing he has to do is continue to learn."

Kutas said he was excited to play tackle when Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy talked to him about making the move.

"Really, it wasn't much of a conversation," Kutas said. "It was more of an opportunity for me.

"Obviously, I attacked that opportunity. It's an opportunity to run with the ones, get to play, so it was no question."

Limmer, speaking on Pittman's radio show, said Kutas is quiet by nature.

"Not much of a talker but he's going to do whatever you ask him to do," Limmer said. "Really physical in the run game and getting better in the pass game."

KJ Jefferson, a fifth-year senior quarterback going into his third season as a starter, said he's "extremely confident" in Kutas.

"He's eager to learn," Jefferson said. "He's brought a competitive edge that he wants to get better.

"He knows that there's some areas that he can improve on, so he loves to focus on those areas where he's weak to help strengthen them up.

"Going against [Jeffcoat and Williams] and that D-line that we have is just iron sharpening iron and helping him build his game and his confidence up."

Running back Raheim Sanders said he's also ready to see what Kutas does this season.

"I feel like he's a guy that's definitely a go-getter," Sanders said. "I like the intensity he has."