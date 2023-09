LAKE HAMILTON 27, JONESBORO 20

JONESBORO -- Lake Hamilton (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss to defeat Jonesboro (0-2) at Cooksey-Johns Field.

The Wolves, who lost to Garland County rival Hot Springs Lakeside 49-42 at home Aug. 25, led 13-6 at halftime.

Lake Hamilton extended their lead in the third quarter to 21-6.