Lamar 40, Waldron 6

Lamar defeated Waldron thanks to an offensive outburst in the second quarter where three separate players found the end zone.

In the first quarter, Kaleb Green punched in a touchdown from one yard out to give Lamar (2-0) a 6-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Green rushed for 18 yards for a touchdown and hit Lane Miller for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Jarrett Dalton scored on a 18-yard run to make the halftime score 26-0.

Miller scored in the third quarter on a 17-yard run and Zaedyn Roger scored on a seven-yard run to make it 40-0.

Waldron (0-2) score its touchdown in the fourth quarter to break Lamar's shutout streak to start the season.