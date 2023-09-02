Cupcake opponents

I asked my husband why Arkansas didn't just play the Little Sisters of the Poor in its opening football game. He said that it was because the Little Sisters were already playing Alabama!

JUDITH JONES

Hot Springs Village

Swing of pendulum

Today's anti-wokeism reminds me of the 1956 novel "The Last Hurrah," which portrays the end of old-style politics. It tells of an election campaign that tries once more to use the machine politics that used to work; the campaign fails, and the machine dies away. Similarly, we are seeing the last gasp of the extremists who struggle to hold onto the punitive culture that used to be acceptable.

The efforts to return us to the attitudes of the 1950s--the days of segregation, lynchings, and gays hiding in the closet--is a reaction to the progressive actions of the past few decades. Culture changes in waves, swinging from one extreme to another; the end of the swing's arc back from progressivism was probably provoked by the legalization of same-sex marriage.

It's only a matter of time until the pendulum swings back again. The reasonable, open-minded citizens of Arkansas will prevail and will correct the punitive laws recently enacted. CAPES barely failed to get their initiative on the ballot, but they succeeded wildly in organizing many people to oppose the threat to our public school system. Just wait and see what these committed people will do in the 2024 election!

So take heart: The extremists will fade away in their turn, and Arkansas will have sensible, tolerant laws that recognize the dignity of every person. Meanwhile, we must do what we can to protect our friends and family from the harm of the current damaging legislation.

MAYA PORTER

Springdale

Have to be reminded?

I almost spit out my iced tea last Saturday morning when I read the headline "Conservative Christians told to 'be nice'" in the Religion section of the paper. My first thought was, "That ship has sailed."

Giving attendees of the Christian worldview conference tips for engaging with school boards and legislatures, the speaker, Joseph Kohm, emphasized civility over "own[ing] the liberals." He quoted from Proverbs 16, part of which says, "Gracious words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the body." The story reported that Kohm also encouraged the attendees to "be someone who lifts the level of public discourse rather than lowering it."

It's a sad day that some Christians need to be reminded to be nice when interacting with people with whom they disagree. Mark 12 says to love God and love others. Give it a try. As my mom says, "Can't hurt, might help."

SARAH KINSEY

Little Rock

DEI waste of money

I read with great and considerable interest Honorable Judge Wendell Griffen's Aug. 20 op-ed, "The cruel dismantling of DEI at U of A." With respect and admiration for his leadership, service and accomplishments, in my opinion he is incorrect about the need for a make-work bureaucracy in an open-enrollment party school in northwest Arkansas.

I believe a typical student or employee at the U of A does not care about, use or want any service that the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion had to offer. I would bet even the atypical student has a similar feeling.

Over the five decades since the Honorable Judge Griffen attended the U of A as an undergraduate, much has changed in the society of the United States of America. In spite of the recent mass murder by a lone racist in Jacksonville, Fla., I believe racism has become uncommon. There are few, if any, racist laws (affirmative action being the exception). Interracial marriages are more common now than ever before. It seems racism is promoted by the left far more than the right; however, the demand for racism and racists far exceeds the dearth of supply.

The Honorable Judge Griffen did not offer any evidence or examples of an individual or a group of people ever being helped by the Division of DEI. I am sure had there been they would have been trotted out as heroes.

It may be conjecture, but in my opinion it is most obvious Charles Robinson, the chancellor of the Fayetteville campus and former vice provost of diversity, may have the best reason to trash the division: DEI is racist.

Racism is a waste of time; time is money, and money doesn't grow on trees.

JOSEPH G. BARSOCCHI

Sherwood