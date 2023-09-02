Lindsey tosses four TDs for Bulldogs

With Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck watching from the sidelines, Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey passed for four touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 58-20 comeback victory Friday night against the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats.

Trailing 20-16 midway in the second quarter, Lindsey, who is committed to Minnesota, led Fayetteville (2-0) to a 30-23 halftime lead with a pair of scoring passes to close the first half and added another early in the third quarter and the Bulldogs methodically pulled away.

"The first half we did not play very good,'' said Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick. "And we let them know at halftime that is not who we wanted to be and how we wanted to go out and play football.

"In the second half we showed who we wanted to be. We started fast and played really well on both sides of the ball. And over we were a lot more consistent."

A blocked punt from a bad snap gave the Bulldogs the lead a little more than a minute into the game. Christian Setzer ran in from the 9-yard line for a 6-0 lead after the extra point was missed.

North Little Rock grabbed its first lead when Javonte Harris broke open on a 64-yard run. Asher Ward's extra point made the score 7-6.

The Bulldogs respond with 32-yard field goal from Nathan Kachel. Lindsey then hit Charlie Graves with a 32-yard scoring pass and the Bulldogs looked to have things under control at 16-7.

Charging Wildcats junior quarterback Tyson Bradden responded with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Harris. After Keytronre Green recovered a fumble, Bradden hit Jace White with a 47-yard scoring strike and the Charging Wildcats (0-2) had a 20-16 lead with 7:45 left in the half.

Fayetteville led 30-20 at the half after Lindsey hit Mason Spencer for a 54-yard score and found Jason De Lamar for a 25-yard scoring play. Those scores started a steak for touchdowns on five straight possessions for the Bulldogs.

"We are a senior heavy group and it is not OK for us to go and play like we did in the first half,'' said Dick. "The second half we played fully to our capability and it showed."

In the second half, Lindsey hit Setzer, his third score of the night, with a 9-yard touchdown pass. On their next possession the Bulldogs scored on Setzer's 8-yard run after Isaiah Taylor blocked a punt.

Lindsey just missed on a fifth TD pass when his 28-yard throw to Spencer was stopped at the 2 yard line, but Kaleb Johnson ran it in the next play.

Davonte Harris' interception stopped the scoring run but the Bulldogs added their final score on a 21-yard pass from Landon Holzhauer to Cooper Clark.