LIVE UPDATES: Hogs open season vs. Western Carolina

Half - Arkansas 35, Western Carolina 3

The Razorbacks close the first half with a one-yard touchdown run by Rocket Sanders. It is his second rushing score of the game.

Arkansas finished the half with 39 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 20 carries. A 19-yard loss on a fumble – bad snap by Beaux Limmer – is factored into that number.

KJ Jefferson is 14 of 16 passing for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also has 24 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Isaac TeSlaa leads the Razorbacks with three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Armstrong also has three grabs, and Jaedon Wilson had a 65-yard touchdown catch on the second play from scrimmage.

Defensively, Dwight McGlothern and Hudson Clark have interceptions, and Jayden Johnson forced a fumble that was recovered by the Razorbacks. Linebacker Jaheim Thomas has a team-high five tackles, including 1.5 for lost yardage.

2:44, 2Q - Arkansas 28, Western Carolina 3

Jayden Johnson stripped a Catamounts ball carrier after a 22-yard gain and the fumble was recovered by Arkansas' TJ Metcalf.

It's the third forced turnover of the day for the Razorbacks.

2:56, 2Q - Arkansas 28, Western Carolina 3

Dwight McGlothern's first INT of the season set up the Razorbacks' latest score, a 17-yard rush from KJ Jefferson.

Jefferson did a great job on the scoring play of pulling the ball away from Dominique Johnson, who was wrapped up by a WCU player for what would have been a big loss.

Jefferson has 181 passing yards and 2 scores today, and 20 rushing yards and another TD today.

6:00, 2Q - Arkansas 21, Western Carolina 3

The Catamounts pushed the ball to the Razorbacks' 34 before Tank Booker, Dwight McGlothern and Jaheim Thomas put a stop to the momentum with nice plays.

Thomas is up to four tackles and has been pretty impressive in his debut.

Isaiah Sategna then fair caught a punt at the Arkansas 6. The Razorbacks then went three-and-out, picking up four yards in the process.

Arkansas' run game has been nonexistent. It has minus-7 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

11:59, 2Q - Arkansas 21, Western Carolina 3

A bad snap from Beaux Limmer set the Razorbacks' fifth series back, and the Razorbacks now have minus-11 rushing yards as a team.

Pittman walked up to Limmer after the series and spoke with him for a few moments. This has not been a pretty start for the offensive line from a run game perspective.

KJ Jefferson, though, is 12 of 12 passing for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Catamounts have the ball at their 15 after a 46-yard punt by Max Fletcher.

End 1Q - Arkansas 21, Western Carolina 3

The Catamounts got on the board late in the first quarter thanks to a 34-yard field goal. Freshman cornerback Jaylon Braxton got his hands on WCU's throw on third down in the red zone and broke it up.

The Razorbacks will have the ball at their 29 when the second quarter begins.

Arkansas out-gained the Catamounts 170-43 in the first quarter. The Razorbacks ran the ball for just five yards, and KJ Jefferson did the rest through the air with scores to Isaac TeSlaa and Jaedon Wilson.

Linebacker Jaheim Thomas has a team-best three tackles for Arkansas, including 1.5 for loss. Defensive end Landon Jackson also has 1.5 tackles for loss.

Hudson Clark also had an interception.

3:03, 1Q - Arkansas 21, Western Carolina 0

Hudson Clark picked up the Razorbacks' first INT of the season on a Catamounts throw over the middle of the field.

On the next play, KJ Jefferson hit Isaac TeSlaa for a 31-yard touchdown. Jefferson is now 9 of 9 passing for 165 yards and 2 scores.

4:21, 1Q - Arkansas 14, Western Carolina 0

The Razorbacks' offense punts for the first time after a Rocket Sanders carry goes for an 11-yard loss and a third-down throw by KJ Jefferson to Andrew Armstrong nets just five yards.

Looks like Sanders is pressing just a bit to make things happen in the run game. Jefferson meanwhile is 8 of 8 passing for 134 yards and a score.

8:40, 1Q - Arkansas 14, Western Carolina 0

Rocket Sanders' first touchdown run of the season is a 3-yarder to give the Razorbacks a two-score lead. It's the 16th rushing score of Sanders' college career.

KJ Jefferson had a big third-down completion to Isaac TeSlaa for 25 yards, and he later hit Isaiah Sategna for 13 yards to help set up Sanders' touchdown.

12:06, 1Q - Arkansas 7, Western Carolina 0

The Catamounts have run six plays through through a pair of series and they have two total yards of offense. Jaheim Thomas has two tackles for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas' offense will begin its next drive at the WCU 47.

13:03, 1Q - Arkansas 7, Western Carolina 0

The Razorbacks forced a quick three-and-out defensively. Jaheim Thomas, who earned a start at linebacker, had a tackle for loss on the first play.

Later, on Arkansas' second play from scrimmage, KJ Jefferson hit Jaedon Wilson on a quick throw toward the sideline and he got up the sideline and into the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown.

It is the fourth catch and first touchdown of Wilson's career.

Pregame

Arkansas football today begins the 2023 season against Western Carolina in War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon, and the game can be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

It is the fourth season opener for Sam Pittman with the Razorbacks. Arkansas beat Cincinnati last season and Rice in 2021, and lost to Georgia in 2020.

According to Saracen Casino Resort, the Razorbacks are a 34.5-point favorite today.

Personnel-wise, offensive lineman Brady Latham, the projected starter at right guard, is not in uniform. Without him, the offensive line in warmups looked like this: LT Andrew Chamblee, LG Joshua Braun, C Beaux Limmer, RG Ty'Kieast Crawford, RT Patrick Kutas.

Defensive backs Malik Chavis and Kee'yon Stewart are not with the team. Defensive back Aidan McCowan made the trip in Chavis' place. Quincey McAdoo is with the team but obviously not in uniform.

A couple of number changes to be aware of: freshman defensive back Jaylon Braxton is in No. 11, and redshirt senior defensive back LaDarrius Bishop will wear No. 24.

Arkansas held a moment of silence pregame for former Razorbacks Alex Collins, Ryan Mallett and Chris Smith, and 2024 commitment Dion Stutts. Each of them passed away this year.

This file will be updated throughout the game