LR police identify victim of shooting

The Little Rock Police Department identified the victim of a Tuesday homicide and also announced an arrest in the case, according to a news release sent out Friday.

Police identified 27-year-old Karonnie LaFavors of Jacksonville as the victim of a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 7100 block of North Chicot Road.

According to authorities, that night, officers responded to North Chicot Road for a report of a man down at 10:23 p.m.

They found that LaFavors had already died of his wounds.

The release said Treveon Williams, 20, of Little Rockwas arrested Thursday and charged with capital murder..

Williams was arrested at 5400 Stanley Drive, according to an arrest report.

Documents showed that Williams was arrested with two guns in his possession, a .40 pistol and a 9mm pistol.