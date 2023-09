MALVERN 44, GLEN ROSE 13

MALVERN -- Malvern (1-1) defeated Glen Rose (0-2) in a rivalry matchup Friday night.

The Leopards led 21-0 in the first half. Sedrick Allen threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Dyelon Caradine in the first quarter. Jalen Dupree had a seven-yard touchdown run, then Allen threw a 48-yard scoring pass to Caradine in the second quarter.

Heath Ballance (70 yards) and Rein Bland (21 yards) scored rushing touchdowns for the Beavers.