Maumellle 41, Batesville 27

Maumelle 41, Batesville 27

A first-half outburst by sophomore quarterback Andrew Bjork led Maumelle to a road win over fellow Class 5A school Batesville on Friday night.

After Batesville (0-2) began the scoring with a 43-yard field goal by Jacob Pollett, the Hornets (2-0) opened their tally with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Bjork to Elijah Newell. Jaiden Worsham scored Maumelle's second touchdown of the quarter to make the score 14-3.

Bjork scored one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in the second half as Maumelle's defense recorded two touchdowns.

Two of Batesville's scores came from Damieon Nelson, one on offense and the other on a punt return, and Riley Gregg scored the third.