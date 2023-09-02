Metro editor Dave Perozek named new managing editor of Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Dave Perozek, who has been a metro editor with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette since 2021, will be the new managing editor for the newspaper and its sister paper, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette in Fort Smith.

Executive Editor Lisa Thompson announced Perozek's promotion Sept. 1.

Perozek came to Northwest Arkansas in 2008 to become editorial page editor for the Benton County Daily Record, now part of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He has since worked as an opinion writer and education reporter before starting the job of metro editor in January 2021.

"He's done just about everything in a newsroom and won numerous awards along the way," Thompson said. "I'm excited to have him as my right-hand man."

Perozek grew up in Arlington, Mass. -- a Boston suburb -- before moving to Seattle in high school. He said he has written since elementary school, but "it wasn't until I started working full time for a newspaper that I really got hooked" on that form of storytelling.

He earned a bachelor of arts degree in English at Vanderbilt University in 1999 and worked as a reporter at the Niles Daily Star in Niles, Mich., and The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria, Ohio, before stepping in as editorial page editor there.

He and his wife, Sara, moved to Northwest Arkansas looking for a warmer climate and a chance for Perozek to return to opinion writing.

"The past two and a half years I've spent as metro editor have been among the most challenging and rewarding of my career," he said Friday. "I feel I have accumulated enough knowledge and leadership skills under the mentorship of Lisa Thompson to take the next step."

Perozek said there are numerous continuing challenges for newspapers in a digital world, "and I don't claim to have all the answers to them. However, I'm committed to doing everything we can to remain the best source of local news in our community.

"The way people get their news is changing and surely will continue to change. We must always be willing to adapt. Of course, finding and uncovering the stories that most interest and impact our readers is, to me, job No. 1."

Perozek lives in Bentonville with his wife and their son, George, who is in the seventh grade. He said he is "a mediocre but enthusiastic runner who also enjoys reading, spending time with family and watching Seattle sports teams" in his spare time.

"I am extremely proud of the work we as journalists do here," he added, "and want to do all I can to ensure that work continues, while striving to serve our readers the best we can."

Dave Perozek is the new managing editor of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

