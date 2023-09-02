MINERAL SPRINGS 42, FOUKE 2
MINERAL SPRINGS -- Rahmaij Ware had a 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown as the defense of Mineral Springs (2-0) shut down Fouke (1-1).
The Panthers scored their only points on a third-quarter safety.
