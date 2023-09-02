Sections
MOUNTAIN HOME 44, HARRISON 31

Today at 2:23 a.m.

MOUNTAIN HOME – A huge game from Cade Yates catapulted Mountain Home (2-0) to a big victory.

Yates was 16-of-21 passing for 378 yards with 3 touchdowns, and rushed 10 times for 27 yards and 1 score for the Bombers, who led 30-14 at halftime. Jett Hannaford caught 7 passes for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns while Anthony Milbourne had 5 catches for 116 yards and a score for the host team. Chris Hubbard added 73 yards on the ground and two touchdowns for Mountain Home.

Braden Long ran 32 times for 164 yards and 1 touchdown for Harrison (1-1).

