Mountain Pine uses running attack to seal win

FOUNTAIN LAKE -- Mountain Pine took the short drive over the mountain and beat Fountain Lake 16-6 in a Garland County 8-man football game Friday night.

"We have some really good running backs," Mountain Pine Coach Daryl Scott said. "We like to feed them. I am proud of our offensive line. They did a good job."

Adonis Delaney scored on a 14-yard run to give the Red Devils an 8-0 early lead.

Delaney scored again from 11 yards out on an inside handoff, leaping over a defender at the goal line, to give Mountain Pine 16-0 lead with 10:24 to go in the first half.

Fountain Lake shifted to a Wildcat offense in the game with the absence of its first two quarterback options.

"We lost our starting quarterback Wednesday," Cobras Coach Kenny Shelton said. "Our backup quarterback went down tonight. He went down three minutes into the game. We do not have a third-string quarterback. What we had to run offensively the whole game was just something we worked on about 10 minutes a week, just for 2-point plays or short yardage.

"We just had to go with that, did not have anything else. At halftime I put in another little pass play out of it and tried to sure some blocking up. You cannot create an offense at halftime. We definitely were dealt a hard hand tonight. Moving forward ,we have to evaluate and see where we will be at quarterback-wise."

Abram Davis carried 41 times for 152 yards and a score just before halftime.

"It has been a blessing coaching him for six years," Shelton said. "He is the strongest kid in school history. He owns just about every weight record in the weight room. He is just freakish strong. He has had to go both ways. We tried to give him a break on defense.

"He got pretty gassed out. I do not know how many rushes he had, but a lot more than he should have. That is just where we were. I am proud of him. He played hard. He fought hard. He is a great young man and he is a really good football player. He is just going to have to put the team up on his shoulders, and we are going to have to rally around him moving forward."

Zyon Wyatt racked up 143 rushing yards for Mountain Pine and also had an 85-yard kickoff return negated by penalty.

The Red Devils forced a fumble at the 3 with 1:23 to go in the game on a last-ditch effort by Fountain Lake. Wyatt's 76-yard run clinched the win for Mountain Pine.