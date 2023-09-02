



Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has won a favorable ruling in one of two civil lawsuits filed against him in Nevada, one by a woman who alleges he raped her on his tour bus in Washington state in 2001 and another by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on his boat off Florida in 2003. A state court judge Wednesday declined to dismiss a countersuit that Carter and his attorneys brought alleging defamation by three people in the first case, which was filed in December by a Nevada woman, now 40, who alleges that Carter attacked her on his tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, Wash., when she was 17 years old. The judge's decision means that woman, Melissa Schuman, and her father, Jerome Schuman, will have to answer Carter's allegations that they have waged a campaign to profit from his fame. Carter is seeking more than $2.3 million in damages. The other case involving the Florida allegations was filed Monday in Clark County District Court. That plaintiff, who lives in York County, Pa., asks in court documents to be identified only by her initials. She alleges that Carter raped her on his yacht in 2003 when she was 15 years old and they met in Marathon, Fla. Carter, now 43, lives in Las Vegas. He has denied the allegations of sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress the two women made against him. Each woman seeks unspecified monetary damages greater than $30,000. The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they were sexually assaulted, but Schuman has spoken publicly about her experience and approved of the use of her name.

Ellie Goulding survived a close call with fireworks in what some might call a miracle. The "Love Me Like You Do" singer was performing at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England, when a pyrotechnic fireball shot up from the stage just as she danced almost directly over it. In a video of the incident, Goulding, 36, is seen flinching and stepping back after the fireball seems to hit her, then is heard cursing into the microphone before recovering and dancing toward the other side of the stage. Goulding was not harmed and spoke out in a since-deleted Instagram story. "To those asking I am OK!" she wrote Wednesday. "Pyro didn't hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x."









Singer Ellie Goulding poses for a portrait, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)





