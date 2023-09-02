Canoo CFO to earn

salary of $490,000

The new CFO at electric-vehicle maker Canoo will receive a base salary of $490,000, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Greg Ethridge, a board member, became the company's chief financial officer earlier this week, replacing Ken Manget, who had served as CFO since January.

According to an offer of employment letter filed with the SEC, in addition to Ethridge's base salary, he'll be eligible for discretionary bonuses and long-term incentive awards. He will be based in Justin, Texas, north of Fort Worth.

In late March, Canoo received notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company no longer complies with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid requirements to be listed in the index. The company has until Sept. 25 to regain compliance.

Last month, Canoo said its operations in Oklahoma are gearing up to begin production and plans to produce 20,000 vehicles annually, while reporting a $70.9 million second-quarter loss that wasn't as severe as analysts expected.

Canoo shares closed at 59 cents per share Friday, unchanged in trading on the Nasdaq. Shares closed at 64 cents per share up 11 cents, or 22%, on Monday, the day the company announced Ethridge's appointment.

-- John Magsam

Commission warns

Arkansans of scam

A rash of text messages has been reported recently from senders asking Arkansans to consider selling their homes and property, the Arkansas Real Estate Commission said.

While some appear to be genuine, the commission urges caution.

"The senders may also be investors seeking to purchase real property, but because these investors sometimes seek to circumvent Arkansas law, their communication with potential clients can throw up a red flag. And then there are through-and-through scams designed solely to gain sensitive information from a consumer for the sender's benefit," commission Executive Director Andrea S. Alford said in an email.

She said the commission is receiving some calls from recipients of the texts but that relatively few have so far resulted in filed complaints because many consumers simply delete the texts.

Alford suggested reporting any suspicious texts to the Federal Communications Commission to help wireless providers strengthen their spam-filtering services.

The FCC also accepts complaints at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov. Alford also said the commission welcomes consumer questions by phone at (501) 683-8010.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Arkansas Index sees

an increase of 11.52

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 882.62, up 11.52.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.