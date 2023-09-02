Nonprofit donates feminine products

Ambassadors For Christ Youth Ministries, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, donated a large amount of feminine hygiene products to the Jefferson County sheriff's office for use in the Adult Detention Center, according to a news release.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. recently said that his office lacked the resources to purchase such products because of issues created by the county judge's office; however the judge denies such claims, according to previous articles.

After hearing about the need, Shanta Rice, senior project manager for Ambassadors For Christ Youth Ministries, contacted the sheriff's office.

Rice expressed their organization's compassion for the situation and offered their assistance by donating products for the female detainees at the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center and arranged for the delivery.

"Mrs. Rice and the Ambassadors For Christ organization's willingness to assist us after having realized the immediate need underscores the strong presence of cooperation and community engagement of issues that matters most, We extend a most heart felt 'Thank You' for their support," said Woods.

Other individuals have reached out to the sheriff's office with similar offers to help as well.

For details on Ambassadors For Christ, visit https://www.facebook.com/AFCArkansasPB or call (870) 619-2914. Details: Jefferson County sheriff's office, (870) 541-5351.