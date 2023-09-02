The nation in brief: ‘Not guilty,’ Giuliani says in Georgia case

'Not guilty,' Giuliani says in Georgia case

ATLANTA -- Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded innocent to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In filing his plea with the court, the former New York mayor also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for Wednesday. He joins the former president and at least 10 others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

Trump and Giuliani are among 19 people charged in a 41-count indictment that details a conspiracy to thwart the will of Georgia's voters who had selected Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent.

Giuliani faces 13 charges, including violation of Georgia's anti-racketeering law, the federal version of which was one of his favorite tools as prosecutor in the 1980s.

Due to "the complexity, breadth, and volume of the 98-page indictment," Giuliani asked the judge in Friday's filing to give him at least 30 days after he receives information about witnesses and evidence from prosecutors to file motions. Normally, pretrial motions are to be filed within 10 days after arraignment.

1 person injured in Indiana mall shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A person was shot and wounded Friday inside a shopping mall in northeastern Indiana following an altercation, and officers were searching for the suspect, police said.

Officers were called about noon to Glenbrook Square Mall, where they found a male who had been struck in the leg by gunfire near a mall fountain, said Fort Wayne police spokesman Daniel Nerzig.

He said the wounded person was taken to a hospital in stable condition and officers were searching for the suspect in the shooting, which he said led to mall to close for the remainder of the day.

"At this time we have a person of interest that we are seeking. However, we do not have all the details as to the why and how. All we know at this point is that there was some sort of altercation," he told reporters outside the mall.

Nerzig said the person who was shot has not been "as forthcoming with information as we would like him to be" and officers were reviewing surveillance video from inside the mall to determine what happened.

Fort Wayne police did not immediately respond Friday to messages left by The Associated Press seeking more information on the shooting, the wounded person and the suspect.

$4B more in U.S. disaster aid requested

WASHINGTON -- The White House will seek an additional $4 billion to address natural disasters as part of its supplemental funding request, bringing the total to $16 billion.

The Biden administration had initially requested $12 billion in extra funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund, which helps with rescue and relief efforts. But a spokesperson in the Office of Management and Budget, Shelby Wagenseller, said the fires in Hawaii and Louisiana as well as flooding in Vermont and Hurricane Idalia striking Florida and other Southeastern states mean that a total of $16 billion is needed.

As recently as Tuesday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell had stressed that $12 billion would be enough to meet the agency's needs through the end of the fiscal year this month.

Criswell told reporters at a White House briefing that the lower sum "will be a bridge to get us through the end of the fiscal year."

"If we continue to see more storms, we're going to continuously monitor very closely the health of the disaster relief fund to determine what more may be needed," Criswell said. "But right now, as the situation stands, the supplemental request will get us through the end of this fiscal year."

Court: Trump deposition can go forward

An appellate court won't block former President Donald Trump from being questioned under oath in a lawsuit brought by two former FBI employees who say his administration persecuted them for political reasons.

The Justice Department sought to block Trump from being compelled to answer questions about the handling of text messages between FBI attorney Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok that exposed their opposition to his candidacy and their personal relationship.

The two are suing the Justice Department.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson allowed for the two-hour deposition earlier this year, saying that Trump's repeated public statements about the pair justifies further probing of whether he pressured the Justice Department to retaliate against them after the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday denied an emergency petition from the Justice Department to block Berman Jackson's ruling. Absent another appeal, Trump's deposition will now go forward. The former president has not intervened to prevent the deposition.



