MOTOR SPORTS

Preece cleared to race

Ryan Preece has been cleared to race in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway after his frightening crash at Daytona a week ago. "I'll see you at Darlington," Preece said in a social media video posted Friday by his Stewart-Haas Racing team. "I'm sitting right here, I'm completely fine. I feel good and, obviously, I'm ready to get to Darlington." Preece went airborne last Saturday night and rolled over more than 10 times before coming to rest. He then got out of the damaged machine and walk off without any apparent injuries. Preece spent the night in a hospital after the accident and was checked again during the week to make sure there was no lingering damage. NASCAR will start its playoff run at Darlington on Sunday night. Preece is not among the 16 drivers chasing a championship.

FOOTBALL

Seahawks' S out for Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks won't have safety Jamal Adams back in time for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Coach Pete Carroll told a Seattle radio station on Friday. Carroll said Adams won't be ready for Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener. Adams was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week but has mostly just taken part in walkthrough practices. Carroll also indicated that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon may miss the opener as well due to a lingering hamstring injury. Witherspoon, taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, missed significant time during training camp while dealing with the hamstring issue.

GOLF

Brothers vying for title

The Fitzpatrick brothers have set up a family showdown over the weekend at the European Masters. Matt Fitzpatrick, seeking a high finish to secure an automatic place in Europe's Ryder Cup team, shot 5-under 65 to move into a one-stroke lead on 12-under par after the second round on Friday at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Swiss mountains. The 2022 U.S. Open champion was a winner here in 2017 and '18. His younger brother will be trying to stop him claiming a third victory. Alex Fitzpatrick, four years younger at age 24, also shot 65 and was two shots back in a tie for third place, establishing a great storyline at the European tour event that doubles as the final tournament for Ryder Cup qualification.

BASEBALL

Three Reds on covid list

Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after he was among three pitchers placed on the covid injured list, the team said Friday. After the first game of the Friday doubleheader, the Reds announced they also put right-handed starter Ben Lively and reliever Fernando Cruz on the covid list. Greene (3-6), a 24-year-old fireballer, had three starts after returning Aug. 20 from nearly two months on the injured list with a sore hip.

Phillies activate 2 from IL

The Philadelphia Phillies have activated left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez and outfielder Cristian Pache from the injured list. Suarez has been dealing with a strained right hamstring and last pitched for the Phillies on Aug. 13. Pache, who had irritation in his right elbow, made his last appearance with the Phillies on July 9. The 28-year-old Suarez is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts and has gone at least five innings in each of his last 15 outings. He is scheduled to start Sunday when the Phillies close a three-game series at Milwaukee. Pache, 24, is hitting .327 with a .365 on-base percentage, 2 home runs and 8 RBI in 32 games with the Phillies.

Green to make Jays debut

Chad Green was reinstated from the 60-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The reliever joined the Blue Jays for the first time after undergoing Tommy John surgery with the New York Yankees last season. After seven years with the Yankees, the 32-year-old Green signed an $8.5 million, two-year contract with Toronto in the offseason. He was 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA and 11 saves in 272 major league games, including 24 starts. Green had a 1.46 ERA in 12 1/3 innings of work between Class A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo this season. The right-hander struck out 15 and walked one.

The car of Ryan Preece goes airborne along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Topper)



Ryan Preece, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Chase Briscoe, from left, talk before a practice session for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

