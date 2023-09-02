The world in brief: Officials: U.S. will act if Taiwan attacked





Officials: U.S. will act if Taiwan attacked

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A United States congressional delegation visiting Taiwan said Friday that Washington would act if the island was attacked and promised to resolve the $19 billion backlog in its defense purchases from the U.S.

"Know that any hostile, unprovoked attack on Taiwan will result in a resolute reaction from the U.S.," said Rob Wittman, vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, in a speech ahead of meetings with President Tsai Ing-Wen.

U.S. law requires Washington to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and to treat all threats to the island as matters of "grave concern" but remains ambiguous on whether it would commit forces in response to an attack from China.

Wittman of Virginia, along with Carlos Gimenez of Florida and Jen Kiggans of Virginia, arrived Thursday for a three-day visit to Taiwan.

Taiwan is a self-ruled island China claims that has faced increasing military harassment in recent years, as Chinese fighter jets and navy ships hold daily exercises aimed at the island, often coming near the island or encircling it. Over the years, to beef up its defense, Taiwan has bought $19 billion in military items from the U.S., but most of that remains undelivered.

Religious sect protests in Goma; 43 dead

DAKAR, Senegal -- More than 40 people died and dozens were injured while protesters from a religious sect gathered in the Congolese city of Goma, national authorities said.

Congo's communications ministry said violence related to planned protests led to 43 deaths and 56 injuries, raising the preliminary death toll of seven the army announced on Wednesday.

Dozens were being treated for severe injuries in nearby hospitals, and the U.N. human rights office said Friday more than 220 people were arrested.

A sect called the Natural Judaic and Messianic Faith Towards the Nations, known colloquially as Wazalendo, organized the protest. Its supporters were demonstrating against the regional East African Community organization and the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, called MONUSCO, which is in the process of being drawn down by the end of the year.

Goma's Mayor Faustin Napenda Kapend had banned the protest on Aug. 23 soon after it was announced. Congolese security and defense forces had amassed at major intersections in anticipation when violence broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday's events were "an apparent massacre," according to Human Rights Watch, an advocacy group. "Security forces used live ammunition seemingly to break up a gathering of people preparing to demonstrate in the streets of Goma," said Thomas Fessy, a senior Congo researcher at Human Rights Watch.

9 killed in al-Qaida-linked attack in Syria

BEIRUT -- Al-Qaida-linked militants attacked an army position in northwest Syria on Friday, killing at least nine government soldiers and wounding others, opposition activists said. There was no immediate word from the government.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said nine soldiers died, as well as one of the attackers, who belong to the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, the strongest insurgent group in northwest Syria. It said 12 soldiers and one HTS member were wounded in the attack.

Taher al-Omar, an opposition activist who closely follows HTS, said the attack in the northwestern province of Latakia killed 18 soldiers and several others. The attack came less than a week after insurgents in northwest Syria attacked an army position, killing and wounding more than 30 troops.

Algerian forces kill two men, detain one

RABAT, Morocco -- Algerian forces killed two men and detained a third after they strayed across Morocco's maritime border with Algeria on a personal watercraft, according to Moroccan media reports.

Such deadly run-ins are rare on the border, which has long been closed due to deep tensions between the two North African neighbors, linked to the disputed territory of Western Sahara, among other issues.

A French citizen was among those killed Tuesday, and the detained man is also French, the French Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Mohamed Kissi told Moroccan news website Le360 that he, his brother Bilal and friends were on vacation and riding personal watercrafts off the coast of the Moroccan town of Saidia when night began to fall.

"We were low on gas for the water scooters and were drifting. In the darkness, we found ourselves in Algerian waters," he said.

He said a speedboat with the word "Algeria" on its side approached the water scooter his brother was riding, and the armed forces on board exchanged words.

Kissi said the Algerian forces then fired on the group, and his brother was killed, along with their friend Abdelali Mechouer, according to Le360. Another wounded friend was detained, Kissi said. He said he swam to escape until he was rescued by Moroccan maritime police.

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Rob Wittman, vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee is greeted by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. A U.S. congressional delegation visiting Taiwan said Friday the U.S. would act if the island was attacked and promised to resolve the $19 billion backlog in its defense purchases from the U.S. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)







FILE - Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., questions witnesses during a hearing of a special House committee dedicated to countering China, on Capitol Hill, on Feb. 28, 2023, in Washington. A U.S. congressional delegation visiting Taiwan said Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 the U.S. would act if the island was attacked and promised to resolve the $19 billion backlog in its defense purchases from the U.S. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)











People attend the funeral of Bilal Kissi, who was killed by Algerian forces, in the city of Saaidia, Morocco, on Thursday. (AP)





