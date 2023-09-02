OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs accomplished what they needed in win

All things considered, it was about what it should have been.

Arkansas won 56-13, beating everything — including the betting line of 34.5 points — in its season-opener Saturday against Western Carolina, an FCS opponent.

Sam Pittman had promised the Arkansas Razorbacks wouldn’t start slow, like they did too often last season. And the Hogs lived up to that promise. The score was 21-3 after the opening quarter, and the Hogs had 170 yards of offense, mostly because KJ Jefferson feasted on the purple-clad Catamounts.

The veteran quarterback hit all nine of his passes in the first quarter for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

It wasn’t so much that the Razorbacks let up after that — they still added 209 yards in the last three quarters. But they struggled to establish a running game, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry on 36 attempts.

Some of the credit goes to Western Carolina, a program that brought no visiting media, no cheerleaders, no band and had about 39 fans who sat through the heat and humidity the entire game. One might wonder if Central Arkansas would have been a better purple opponent with its thousands of fans, but the Bears opened against Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

Regardless, Jefferson was a jewel all afternoon and finished with 18-of-23 passing for 246 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown. He was relieved in the fourth quarter by Jacolby Criswell, a Morrilton native who transferred from North Carolina.

Criswell was 2-of-2 passing, including a 14-yard touchdown to true freshman Davion Dozier.

The afternoon was punctuated when true freshman linebacker Brad Spence got an 85-yard pick six with 4:19 to play.

But the defense had helped the offense the entire game. The Razorbacks scored 47 yards after a fumble recovery, plus touchdowns on drives of 31 and 32 yards after interceptions. The Hogs had four total picks as the Catamounts had trouble picking up a secondary receiver the entire game.

The War Memorial Stadium crowd of more than 44,000 was eyewitness to Pittman’s excitement about the Razorbacks’ 38 newcomers.

Of Arkansas’ eight touchdowns, four were scored by newcomers. In addition to Dozier and Spence, there was Isaac TeSlaa, a transfer from Hillsdale (Mich.) College, who caught a 31-yard touchdown pass. Andrew Armstrong, who transferred from Texas A&M-Commerce, caught a 16-yard touchdown.

The last three quarters revealed some things the Razorbacks need to work on, but that’s common in the first couple of games.

The Hogs’ O-line didn’t get a lot of push, but they were without Brady Latham, who was out with an injury. Latham has started 36 games for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas dominated the first quarter, holding the visitors to just 43 yards of offense. If the Hogs did let up a little, it will be the only time they won’t pay for it this season. The games get tougher starting this Saturday with Kent State.

It should be noted that while the defense gave up some passing yards, 227, the Catamounts didn’t convert a third down until late in the third quarter.

No doubt there will be a lot of film-watching in the next 72 hours, and even more teaching on and off the field.

Arkansas was supposed to win this game, and they did, by a solid 43 points. It would have been a bigger margin, but Western Carolina added a 33-yard field goal as time expired.

The Catamounts came in with a plan to stop running back Raheim Sanders, and they held him to just 42 yards on 15 carries, but the Razorbacks are far from one-dimensional. The depth at receiver appears to be real.

All things considered, Arkansas’ first game this season was what it should have been: A learning experience.