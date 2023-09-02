100 years ago

Sept. 2, 1923

JONESBORO -- The city was visited this afternoon by a hard rain and severe electrical storm. The Sammons Printing Company was struck by lightning, and Miss Ruth Evans, a job printer, received a severe shock. For a few minutes, she was completely paralyzed, but soon rallied and felt no ill effects from the shock. The store of Meyer & Tucker also was struck by lightning, tearing a large amount of brick from one side of the building.

50 years ago

Sept. 2, 1973

Polio. Diphtheria. Tetanus. Whooping Cough. Measles. The childhood diseases that once were real threats to children have been conquered by medical research. Parents are at last free from the worry that their child will be born handicapped because of rubella contracted by the mother during pregnancy. ... But national statistics indicate that more preschool children are susceptible to these diseases now than they were 10 years ago. For example, figures issued by the national Immunization Action Co-ordinating Office indicate that the number of youngsters protected against polio has dropped from 88 to 63 per cent since 1964. The level of protection against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping couch has fallen to its lowest level since 1956, according to the report.

25 years ago

Sept. 2, 1998

Arkansas spent a higher proportion of its money on highways in 1997 than all but 11 other states, according to a report released today by the U.S. Bureau of the Census. The state spent 9.93 percent of all expenditures, or about $762 million, on highways last year, according to the report. That amounts to $302 per person, which ranks Arkansas 17th in highway spending per capita.

10 years ago

Sept. 2, 2013

When Union troops during the Civil War advanced into Little Rock to take command of the state capital Sept. 10, 1863, Confederate evacuation moved so swiftly that Southern soldiers didn't have time to complete one last important task. As the 3rd Iowa Cavalry moved into Little Rock, the first Federal troops to enter, they chased off the last straggling Confederate regiments who were supposed to set fire to the town and blow up the arsenal storing munitions at what is now the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History. ... In an observance of the sesquicentennial anniversary of the capital city's takeover, the museum will have a symbolic lowering of the Confederate national flag and the subsequent raising of the Union guidon by two Union re-enactors at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 in front of the museum building at 503 E. 9th St. in downtown Little Rock. The museum will then host a five-week exhibition Sept. 11-Oct. 19 of two Civil War regimental flags from the 37th Arkansas Infantry and the 3rd Iowa Cavalry -- both on loan from Iowa's State Historical Museum, part of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.