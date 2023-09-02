Sections
PEA RIDGE 48, GENTRY 13

Today at 2:19 a.m.

PEA RIDGE -- Waylon Fletcher and Brandon Wright each caught two touchdown passes as Pea Ridge (2-0) defeated Gentry (1-1).

Wright's scoring receptions were for 19 and 25 yards in the second quarter. Fletcher had a 68-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 13-yard score in the second quarter. Fletcher also recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Also for the Blackhawks, Seth Foster had rushing touchdowns of 32 and 2 yards.

Addi Taylor and Houston Nance each had a rushing touchdown for the Pioneers.

Print Headline: PEA RIDGE 48, GENTRY 13

