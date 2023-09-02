Pelosi: U.S., China ties hurt by values

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claims that relations between the U.S. and China are hindered by a lack of "shared values" between leaders, even if the world's two largest economies must reach accommodations on behalf of a "shared planet."

The former House speaker, a longtime critic of the Chinese government, offered a harsh assessment of it and U.S.-based multinationals that invest there a day after Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo completed a visit intended to strengthen U.S. ties with Beijing.

Pelosi said the Beijing government "violated almost every trade standard" and criticized its treatment of ethnic and religious minorities as well as its role in contributing to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in a Bloomberg Television interview with Francine Lacqua for the "Leaders With Lacqua" program.

Pelosi, one of the most prominent women in U.S. politics, taped the interview Thursday in Venice, Italy, before she was to deliver remarks at the DVF Awards, established by Diane von Fürstenberg.

Pelosi provoked a reaction from Beijing last year when she became the first U.S. House speaker to visit Taiwan in nearly 30 years.

Pelosi's remarks "are a distortion and miscalculation of China's policy toward the U.S. and are not aligned with the facts," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday at a news briefing in Beijing.

Beijing hoped Washington would "jointly steer China-U.S. relations back on the track of stable development," he added.

Amid signs of financial upheaval in China, Pelosi said she took no relish in a weakening economy there due to the human toll. But she condemned the U.S. trade deficit with China as "an immorality" and the willingness of U.S. companies to profit from doing business there despite the regime's rights abuses.

"Money really has been a sad factor in all of this," Pelosi said. "Corporate America has said mostly we don't care about human rights."

Pelosi also reiterated in the wide-ranging interview that she intends to complete her two-year term representing her San Francisco-based congressional district.