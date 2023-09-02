Pine Bluff defeats Little Rock Central

LITTLE ROCK -- Pine Bluff High School handled adversity quite well against one of its historic rivals.

Austyn Dendy helped Pine Bluff rebound from an early deficit with a long kickoff return for a touchdown. That would be one of the senior's four first-half scores Friday night, as the Zebras stormed past the Little Rock Central Tigers 45-13 at J.A. Fair Stadium.

"Before the game, I was fooling around with my friends at lunch and said, 'I'm going to get five,'" Dendy said. "I didn't know I was going to get four."

The meeting pitted the two programs with the most state championships in Arkansas -- Central with 32 and Pine Bluff with 23 -- but both were coming off blowout losses in Week 0. Central (0-2), which was shut out 63-0 against Little Rock Christian Academy, got on the board first Friday night when Adrian Bing threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jaymion Hardin on the game's opening drive.

Then, on one kickoff return, Dendy promptly changed the momentum of the game. He breezed 89 yards to tie the game, and Pine Bluff wouldn't trail again.

"I had just seen a big hole, and I hit it," he said.

Dendy also pulled down three touchdown catches: one from 15 yards out, another from 28 and his final one from 17 yards out in the final minute before halftime, when Pine Bluff led 39-7.

Senior Landon Holcomb accounted for five touchdown passes, including the three to Dendy. Holcomb completed 8 of 18 passes for 256 yards.

"Really I'm kind of disappointed because we said we wanted 70," Holcomb said. "We only got to 45. But we felt like from the jump, we were going to come out the gate and bust heads."

Backed up twice due to penalties before the snap on the same drive, the Zebras (1-1) overcame that as Holcomb tossed his first TD pass to Dendy.

Pinned at their own 8, Holcomb responded again and hit University of Arkansas committal Courtney Crutchfield over two defenders on a 92-yard touchdown pass, still with 5:56 left in the opening quarter. Crutchfield totaled three touchdowns, also rushing 12 yards to finish a three-play drive from the Central 49 and catching a 67-yard bomb early in the third quarter.

Crutchfield caught three passes for 165 yards.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Dendy returned the kickoff 89 yards to tie the game.

Pine Bluff also stalled a Central drive from its own 30 to the Zebras' 19 on downs, setting up a 10-play scoring drive midway through the second quarter.

"We had to come out with a better focus," Zebras Coach Micheal Williams said. "I thought we came out with a better focus, but evidently we still didn't come out with a better focus. This time, we got hit in the mouth, we needed a spark and [Dendy] supplied that spark."

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Holcomb for his five touchdown passes.

Pine Bluff out-gained Central 370-303 in total yards, despite allowing 216 rushing yards by the Tigers. Quarterback Bing carried 16 times for 157 yards.

NEXT UP ...

Pine Bluff will hold its home and 5A-Central Conference opener next Friday against Watson Chapel, which took on McGehee.

Meanwhile, Central will travel to Bentonville West.

Austyn Dendy (1) of Pine Bluff celebrates an 89-yard kickoff return with Landon Holcomb (8) in the first quarter Friday at J.A. Fair Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

