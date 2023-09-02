Position-by-position analysis

Offense

Quarterbacks

WESTERN CAROLINA Sophomore Cole Gonzales (102-161-7, 1,336 yards, 11 TDs, 64.4% completions) split time with Carlos Davis last season and is now in a battle with junior Charlie Dean. The 6-1, 205-pound Dean is a transfer from Harvard, where he made 5 starts in 14 games. Dean passed for a team-best 2,101 yards with 18 TDs in 2022. Gonzales rushed for 147 yards and 1 TD and averaged 3.4 ypc in 2022.

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson will continue his assault on Arkansas career records, with TD responsibility his closest target. Jefferson completed 204 of 300 passes (68%) for 2,648 yards in 11 games last season. He has rushed for 1,304 yards and 15 touchdowns the past 2 seasons. Jefferson’s career completion percentage is 65.5%. Jacolby Criswell won the battle for the No. 2 job with Cade Fortin and Malachi Singleton behind him.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

WESTERN CAROLINA Desmond Reid was the consensus Southern Conference freshman of the year in 2022. The 5-8, 170-pounder posted three 100-yard games , 826 rushing yards, 4 TDs and 6.9 ypc in 10 games and only 1 start. He was fourth in the Southern Conference with 104.6 all-purpose yards per game. Senior Jalynn Williams is a 210-pounder who rushed for 204 yards, 2 TDs and 5.0 ypc.

ARKANSAS Raheim Sanders (222 carries, 1,443 yards, 10 TDs) ranked second in SEC rushing last season. He leads a very talented room that also includes juniors AJ Green (87-414, 3) and Dominque Johnson (8-43), sophomore Rashod Dubinion (71-293, 5) and freshman Isaiah Augustave. Johnson had 500-plus rushing yards as the starter in 2021. Hogs backs figure to catch plenty of passes in 2023. Will the coaches spread the carries around more this season?

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

WESTERN CAROLINA The Catamounts like to throw to the edges and use their speed. Censere Lee (36 catches, 634 yards, 6 TDs), a 5-11 sophomore, tops the returners. 6-4 David White (20-384, 5, 19.2 ypc), Terrence Horne (12-211, 4), AJ Colombo (5-36), TE Ajay Belanger (20-176, 1) and De’Andre Tamarez (3-62, 2) are back. Calvin Jones (651 yards, 4 TDs in ’21) missed last season. TE Jake Young is a transfer from North Carolina.

ARKANSAS Transfers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa, both 1,000-yard receivers on lower levels in 2022, are starters along with Isaiah Sategna. However, the Razorbacks will go at least 7 deep, with Jaedon Wilson, Bryce Stephens and Tyrone Broden in the mix with freshmen Davion Dozier and Dazmin James. Freshman TE Luke Hasz is expected to start, leading a group that includes Var’Keyes Gumms, Francis Sherman and returnees Nathan Bax and Ty Washington.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Line

WESTERN CAROLINA Coach Kerwin Bell, a former NFL quarterback, touted LT Tyler Smith, RT Derek Simmons and LG Christian Coulter, a 6-5, 320-pounder who played tackle last season. The other starters are listed as C Blake Whitmore and RG Caleb Carter. All the starters are juniors or older and the unit averages 6-4, 308 pounds, making it comparable to veteran SEC units.

ARKANSAS The Hogs have their highest turnover rate on the front in Pittman’s tenure. LG Brady Latham and C Beaux Limmer are the veterans, with 36 and 30 starts, respectively. Latham is questionable for today’s game, Pittman said. Devon Manuel had the starting LT job through spring, but he was dinged up and Andrew Chamblee earned time at that spot. RG Josh Braun, RT Patrick Kutas, and Ty’Kieast Crawford, E’Marion Harris and Amaury Wiggins look to make the rotation.

ADVANTAGE None

Defense

Line

WESTERN CAROLINA Here’s where the Catamounts have a big height, weight and depth disadvantage. NT Marlon Alexander, a 305-pound senior, is the only 300-pounder on the depth chart. Alexander (25 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks) and DT Jaquarius Guinn (21, 3, 2) are returning regulars. Ends are Caleb Fisher and Jayelin Davis, backed by transfers Curtis Fann and Tahjae Mullix.

ARKANSAS The Hogs have their deepest front in years. DTs Eric Gregory (19 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks), Cam Ball (31, 2.5, 1), Taurean Jackson (injured) and transfers Anthony Booker and Keivie Rose project to rotate. At end, Landon Jackson (23, 3.5, 3), Zach Williams (34, 6.5, 4.5), transfers Trajan Jeffcoat and John Morgan, plus Nico Davillier and Jashaud Stewart, who had a heel injury in camp, will get work, but Stewart is doubtful for today’s game.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Linebackers

WESTERN CAROLINA Veterans abound for the Catamounts here, with 235-pounder Va Lealaimatafao (52 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF) in the middle, flanked by Hayward McQueen Jr. (59, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 3 hurries) and Ed Jones IV (38, 5, 2, 2 PBU). McQueen is a 195-pound sophomore, the others are juniors. Transfer Antoine Williams (Austin Peay) is a preseason All-Southern Conference choice with 100 career tackles.

ARKANSAS Injuries slowed Chris Paul (62, 8 TFL, 4 sacks) and Antonio Grier in camp, allowing Jordan Crook (12, 1 hurry) and Jaheim Thomas plenty of work with the ones. Paul (MCL) and Grier (quad) returned to practice recently, but their run time for the opener is unknown. Freshmen Brad Spence, who enrolled early, and Alex Sanford impressed in camp to lead the young wave.

ADVANTAGE None

Secondary

WESTERN CAROLINA CB Rod Gattison (37 tackles, 2 TFL, 6 PBU, 1 INT) is the only senior listed on the WCU two-deep. Andreas Keaton (72, 2 INT, 5 PBU) was the tackle leader in 2022. He and fellow junior Mateo Sudipo (46, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) are both 6-1 or taller safeties. CJ Williams (7, 1 PBU) is the other starting CB. There are 3 redshirt freshmen in the two-deep in CBs Darian Anderson and Ken Moore and S Lee Campbell (22, 1 FR).

ARKANSAS Lots of newcomers for the Hogs, who have returning starters back in CB Dwight McGlothern (52, 4 INT, 10 PBU) and S Hudson Clark (67, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 11 PBU). Impact transfers CB Jaheim Singletary, NB Lorando Johnson and S Al Walcott, a thumper, are projected starters. Malik Chavis (15), LaDarrius Bishop (2), Jaylen Lewis and freshmen Jaylon Braxton and TJ Metcalf are all in the mix.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

WESTERN CAROLINA RS senior PK Richard McCollum (17 of 19 FG, 40 of 41 PAT) is preseason first-team All-Southern Conference and William V. Campbell Trophy nominee. His 207 career points rank sixth in school history. Stephen Brantley, a 6-2, 230-pound freshman, is listed as first-team punter over junior Paxton Robertson, last year’s kickoff specialist. A.J. Colombo is lead punt returner and he shares KOR duties with Calvin Jones.

ARKANSAS Junior Cam Little (13 of 16 FG, 50 of 50 PAT) was named a team captain. He is 33 of 40 (.825) in career FGs and on par to break the UA accuracy mark. Eli Stein returns as the deep snapper. Max Fletcher (37.5 punt avg.) could not hold the starting job as a true freshman but gets another shot. RS freshman Isaiah Sategna, who has been elusive and fast, is listed as the lead kickoff and punt returner.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Intangibles

WESTERN CAROLINA The Catamounts had the long travel and have a smaller number of scholarship players and measurables. However, a study of recent history shows Arkansas largely struggled with lower-division opponents, even FCS schools. Coach Kerwin Bell said his units will be aggressive on both sides of the ball and will live with what may come. Great attitude for the underdogs.

ARKANSAS The feeling out process for both teams with such dramatic changes in personnel will be on tap early in the game, particularly for the Catamounts trying to get a read on the Arkansas defense. The Razorbacks should have a talent advantage in essentially every matchup, so leaning on that would be wise for the Hogs. Certainly both teams will have a few wrinkles that will need adjustments. Arkansas has a huge home advantage, but how well will the Razorbacks draw on a hot day and how loud can the crowd get?

ADVANTAGE Arkansas