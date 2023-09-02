Pregnant woman’s death shown on police video

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio authorities on Friday released body camera video showing a police officer fatally shooting Ta'Kiya Young in her car in what her family denounced as a "gross misuse of power and authority" against the pregnant mother.

Sean Walton, an attorney representing Young's family, said the video clearly shows that the Aug. 24 shooting of the 21-year-old woman was unjustified and he called for the officer to be fired and charged immediately. Walton also criticized police for not releasing the video footage for more than a week after the shooting.

"Ta'Kiya's family is heartbroken," Walton said. "The video did nothing but confirm their fears that Ta'Kiya was murdered unjustifiably ... and it was just heartbreaking for them to see Ta'Kiya having her life taken away under such ridiculous circumstances."

The officer who shot Young is on paid administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation examines the shooting, which is standard practice. A police union official said calls to charge the officer before an investigation is complete are premature. A second officer who was on the scene has returned to active duty. Their names, races and ranks have not been released.

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford called the shooting a tragedy.

"Ms. Young's family is understandably very upset and grieving," he said in a written statement released Friday morning. "While none of us can fully understand the depths of their pain, all of us can remember them in our prayers and give them the time and space to deal with this heartbreaking turn of events."

Young's father, grandmother and other relatives watched the video before its public release and released a statement Friday through Walton.

"It is undeniable that Ta'Kiya's death was not only avoidable, but also a gross misuse of power and authority," the statement said.

The video shows an officer at the driver's side window telling Young she has been accused of theft and repeatedly demanding that she get out of the car. A second officer is standing in front of the car.

Young protests, and the first officer repeats his demand. Then both officers yell at her to get out. At that point, Young can be heard asking them, "Are you going to shoot me?" seconds before she turns the steering wheel to the right and the car moves toward the officer standing in front of it. The officer fires his gun through the windshield and Young's sedan drifts into the grocery store's brick wall.

Officers then break the driver's side window, which Belford said was to get Young out of the car and render medical aid, though footage of medical assistance was not provided.

Walton denied Friday that Young had stolen anything from the grocery store. He said his firm found a witness who saw Young put down bottles of alcohol as she left the store.

"The bottles were left in the store," he said. "So when she's in her car denying that, that's accurate. She did not commit any theft, and so these officers were not even within their right to place her under arrest, let alone take her life."

Brian Steel, executive vice president of the union representing Blendon Township police, criticized Walton's characterization of the shooting as murder before all the facts are in. He said an investigation will determine whether the shooting was justified. "The fact is, [the officer] had to make a split-second decision while in front of a moving vehicle, a 2,000-pound weapon," he said.

Responding to criticism of the delay in releasing the video, Belford said it took time for his small staff to process it and properly redact certain footage, such as officers' faces and badge numbers, in accordance with Ohio law.

He said the officers' names cannot be released at this point because they are being treated as assault victims. He said one of the officer's arms was still partially in the driver's side window and a second officer was still standing in front of the car when Young moved the car forward.

Young was expected to give birth to a daughter in November. Family and friends held a private vigil a day after Young was killed, releasing balloons and lighting candles spelling out "RIP Kiya." An online effort to pay her funeral expenses has raised over $7,000.

Ta'Kiya's siblings, cousins, grandmother and father have rallied around her sons, 6-year-old Ja'Kobie and 3-year-old Ja'Kenlie, who don't yet understand the magnitude of what happened to their mother, Walton said.

Information for this article was contributed by Aaron Morrison, Maryclaire Dale, Michael Rubinkam and Patrick Orsagos of The Associated Press.

Friends comfort each other at a private candlelight vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio, held for 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young, who was shot and killed a day earlier by Blendon Township police outside an Ohio supermarket. Young was pregnant and due to give birth in November, according to her family. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)



Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio, held for 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young, who was shot and killed a day earlier by Blendon Township police outside an Ohio supermarket. Young was pregnant and due to give birth in November, according to her family. (Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

