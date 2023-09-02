Pulaski Academy takes chaotic, comeback victory





Pulaski Academy pulled out a wild victory as it defeated Madison (Miss.) Ridgeland Academy 45-43 in comeback fashion on Friday night at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock.

John Steven Goodwin kicked a 40-yard game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining to secure the victory in dramatic fashion for the Bruins.

"It was unbelievable. I couldn't believe I was in that situation," Goodwin said. "Once I saw it go through, there's nothing like it, no better feeling. We practice that all the time, so I was ready and well prepared for the kick."

After Pulaski Academy took an 8-0 on Charlie Cotros' score and a successful 2-point conversion, Ridgeland responded by rattling off 21 straight points to go into halftime with a 21-8 lead.

Ridgeland quarterback John White connected with Gunnar Swanson for a 58-yard score late in the first quarter. White also hooked up with Case Thomas for a pair of first half touchdowns.

Pulaski Academy's unconventional strategy of refusing to punt backfired early, as the Patriots took advantage of short fields to extend their lead to 35-16 in the third quarter, following a 1-yard touchdown run by Charles Simpson.

But a furious rally saw Pulaski Academy score 18 straight points to pull within 35-34 early in the fourth quarter. Third quarter touchdowns from Will Manning and Andrew Fiser started the comeback effort from the Bruins.

The defensive units tightened up in the fourth quarter, with both squads coming up with multiple interceptions. Facing a fourth and 17, Ridgeland elected to pooch punt down to the 14, where Pulaski Academy took over with 4:27 remaining.

Three plays later, quarterback Brandon Cobb hit Walden Culpepper on a short pass on third down. The Patriots secondary gambled by going for the interception, only to get burned as Culpepper turned the ball upfield and used his breakaway speed for an 83-yard touchdown. The Bruins converted the 2-point conversion to make the score 42-35 with 3:22 left.

The Pulaski Academy defense was unable to get a stop on the next possession, with Ridgeland driving right down and finishing the drive with White throwing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Will Jones. The Patriots elected to go for the 2-point try and the win. Facing heavy pressure, White took off running, just making it across the goal line before a Bruins defender could bring him down.

With just over a minute left, the Bruins managed the clock well and benefited from a defensive pass interference call that put them within field-goal range. Goodwin nailed the kick with just two seconds left, but the game was not over yet.

In a wild final last play of the game on the ensuing kickoff, Pulaski students got overzealous and entered the playing surface as the play was still unfolding. The Patriots used several laterals and were able to advance the ball past midfield before a tackle was finally made in a chaotic scene.

Ridgeland coaches wanted a flag throw due to fans on the field during the play, but the officials decided the fans did not influence the outcome of the play and called the game final.

"You saw our kids come back after halftime, after a good chewing, and they finished the game," Bruins Coach Anthony Lucas said following the dramatic ending. "I'm just so proud and happy for our kids the way they fought back. I have a lot of respect for MRA. They're a good staff. They do a great job.

"Our kids showed us tonight that they can fight back. We're constantly on them to do the little things right. I think when you do the little things right, big and great things happen for you. I'm a firm believer of that."









