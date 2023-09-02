Razorbacks open with purpose, rip Western Carolina

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks were determined to start fast offensively in Saturday’s season-opener after scoring one opening-drive touchdown in 13 games last season.

Mission accomplished.

The University of Arkansas scored on its second play on Jaedon Wilson’s 65-yard screen pass from KJ Jefferson en route to a 56-13 rout of Western Carolina before a crowd of 44,397 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

On the 75th anniversary of the opening of War Memorial, Arkansas (1-0) posted its highest season-opening scoring total since a 63-13 win over New Mexico State in 2004.

Jefferson started super fast, completing his first 12 throws, and the Arkansas defense chipped in with five takeaways, including interceptions, including one freshman linebacker Brad Spence returned 85 yards for a touchdown to give Arkansas a 56-10 lead late in the game.

“In the past, in early games, as an offense we haven’t been starting fast and kind of lingered around and waiting,” Jefferson said. “I think we came out this week with a big emphasis on starting fast, being urgent, making sure we know what we’re doing.”

Coach Sam Pittman won his third season-opener in a row as the Razorbacks started in Little Rock for the first time since 2017.

“I don’t know if it will work every time, but I think we really started fast,” Pittman said. “Defense had two or three three-and-outs in a row, and the offense went right back and scored.”

The Razorbacks played turnover free and outgained Western Carolina (0-1) 379-291 in total offense.

Hudson Clark started the interception party for the Hogs, and Dwight McGlothern, Jayden Johnson and Spence also got in on the action.

The Razorbacks last three scores of the first half came after Clark’s interception, McGlothern’s interception and TJ Metcalf’s recovery of a fumble forced by Jayden Johnson.

“They create takeaways, and we turn that takeaway into an explosive play on the offensive side of the ball,” Jefferson said. “Big shoutout to the defense being able to create takeaways.”

Jefferson capitalized quickly after the first of the turnovers, hitting Isaac TeSlaa on a post pattern for a 31-yard touchdown on the ensuing snap for a 21-0 lead.

Linebacker Jaheim Thomas, who led the Razorbacks with eight tackles, said defensive coordinator Travis Williams had an emphasis all week.

“Turnovers, turnovers. That was our game plan,” Thomas said. “We wanted to have turnovers, make plays. Just having us out there flying around and able to make those plays when the opportunities came, that really helped us.”

Western Carolina finally got on the board with Richard McCollum’s 34-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the first quarter to cap a 59-yard drive.

The Catamounts scored on Desmond Reid’s 2-yard touchdown run on their first possession of the second half to pull within 35-10. They also called timeout with 1 second left in the game to score on McCollum’s 33-yard field goal.

Asked about that decision, Pittman replied, “Go Hogs.”

The Catamounts used three quarterbacks and kept plugging away through the air, completing 25 of 40 passes for 227 yards, but the turnover bug proved costly for the FCS school.

“Man, you can go practice all you want, but [you don’t learn much] until you play a really good football team and get live reps that exposes you and some things you need to get better at,” Western Carolina Coach Kerwin Bell said. “I love it, man. Let’s go play another quarter. … I mean, I don’t care what the score is, we got better today because of the competition we played.”

Jefferson completed 18 of 23 passes for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns for 78,3% completion percentages and a 211.1 quarterback rating.

Jacolby Criswell came in early in the fourth quarter and conducted a 48-yard scoring drive, capped by his 14-yard play-action pass to Davion Dozier for a touchdown.

Wilson had a broken leg in the spring then suffered a shoulder injury during camp that slowed him for more than a week. But he was ready in the opener, catching 3 of 3 targets for a game-high 83 yards.

“I’ve always been wanting to be one of those guys,” Wilson said. “When I had the chance, I just put my head down and grinded when I got there.”

Freshman tight end Luke Hasz had a 14-yard catch on the Hogs’ first offensive play. Then Jefferson hit Wilson with a screen over the left edge.

“I want to give a big shoutout to my man Isaac TeSlaa,” Wilson said. “Without him, that play wouldn’t have happened. He made a good block out there on the edge, and I just got around and saw green grass and hit it full speed.”

If there was a downer for Arkansas, it was the Razorbacks’ run game.

Western Carolina held the Hogs to 105 rushing yards, in part by bringing its safeties down hard to help over-populate the box.

Preseason All-SEC running back Raheim Sanders had 42 yards on 15 carries but scored twice, from 3 and 1 yards.

Jefferson threw his third touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong and also had a 17-yard run-pass option keeper up the middle for a score.

“He played well,” Pittman said of Jefferson. “We’re not asking him at this point to run the ball as much. We didn’t want to run him today much. … We weren’t going to advertise that, but we wanted to see if we had the receivers we thought we did and things of that nature.”

Jefferson completed his first seven passes to different receivers and wound up completing throws to eight teammates.



