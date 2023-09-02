Reds rally to pick up split; Wicks improves to 2-0

CINCINNATI -- Noelvi Marte's two-out single in the ninth drove in the winning run as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs and a split of the Friday doubleheader between the playoff contenders.

Nick Martini homered off Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay (2-5) with one out in the ninth to tie the game. Christian Encarnacion-Strand followed with a single. Pinch-runner Stuart Fairchild stole second, went to third on an errant throw by catcher Yan Gomes and then scored easily on Marte's sharp hit up the middle.

"It was massive, especially against a team like that, to be able to come back in the ninth (gives) us a boost," said the 33-year-old Martini, who was promoted from Louisville on Aug. 22. "A big swing by Marte. It was a lot of fun, that last inning."

Chicago won the first game 6-2 with Cody Bellinger driving in three runs and rookie right-hander Jordan Wicks (Conway) turning in another quality start.

Bellinger, as he did in the first game, opened the scoring for the Cubs with a home run in the second game, a two-out shot in the third inning.

The Reds tied it in the bottom half with an RBI double by TJ Friedl, but Ian Happ's two-out base hit in the fifth gave the Cubs the lead until Cincinnati's ninth-inning heroics.

"Our team just chose to keep playing," Reds Manager David Bell said. "It's happened time and time again. That's what it takes to be a good team."

The Cubs started right-hander Jose Cuas, who was reinstated from the bereavement list before the second game, but Manager David Ross went to lefty Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) after Cuas had retired two of the first three Reds hitters in the first inning.

In the first game, Bellinger had a home run in the fourth and drove in two more with a base hit in the sixth inning. Seiya Suzuki's home run in the eighth and Ian Happ's two-run shot in the ninth gave Chicago breathing room.

Wicks (2-0) allowed 5 hits through 5 innings with 3 strikeouts and 3 walks.

BREWERS 7, PHILLIES 5 Alec Bohm committed a two-out error in the eighth inning that allowed three runs to come home as Milwaukee rallied to beat Philadelphia.

MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 5 (11) Garrett Hampson hit a two-run home run to cap a four-run rally in the 11th inning, and Miami defeated Washington.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 2 (10) Andrew McCutchen came off the bench and knocked in the go-ahead run on an error in the 10th inning, helping Pittsburgh extend its winning streak to four games with a win over St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 3, RAYS 2 Rookie Bo Naylor doubled home Gabriel Arias with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, sending Cleveland over Tampa Bay. The Guardians trailed 2-1 entering the seventh, but Andres Gimenez led off with a single, stole second and came home on Arias' single. Naylor followed with a drive to the wall in right-center off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (7-5).

ROYALS 13, RED SOX 2 Jordan Lyles (4-15) pitched eight strong innings as Kansas City defeated Boston.

TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 2 Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) pitched neatly into the seventh and Detroit beat Chicago.

TWINS 5, RANGERS 1 Jordan Luplow and Christian Vazquez snapped extended slumps with home runs in the go-ahead seventh inning and Minnesota beat Texas.

YANKEES 6, ASTROS 2 Jasson Dominguez became the youngest Yankees player to homer in his first career at-bat and Aaron Judge reached 250 home runs faster than any other major leaguer as New York defeated Houston.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 13, ROCKIES 9 Alejandro Kirk and Ernie Clement each drove in three runs as Toronto defeated Colorado.

METS 2, MARINERS 1 Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and New York cooled off first-place Seattle.





Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) scores under the tag attempt of Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, greets Gabriel Arias (13), who returns to the dugout after scoring against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw, right, runs past Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto to score during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, right, is visited on the mound during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)



Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill pitches to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

