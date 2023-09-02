Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, has a traditional service Sundays at 9, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

Eckankar will gather at the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane, Hot Springs Village at 2 p.m. Wednesday to "Explore the Reality of Spiritual Experiences." The organization will also hold a Sound of Soul event, "Passkey to the Inner Worlds," on Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday. Link can be obtained by sending name and email address to SoundFTM@gmail.com.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. firstlutheranlr.com. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a "Healthy, Low Cost Meals Are a Snap" workshop in the Luther Building featuring Laura Anne Warren, a Family and Consumer Science Agent from the Pulaski County Extension Office. Registration available by emailing firstlutheranlr@gmail.com or calling (501) 372-1023.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

mGeyer Springs First Baptist Church's The Station, 1701 Raymar Road, Bryant, will host an Operation Christmas Child Project Leader Workshop from at 9-11 a.m. Sept. 9 to share how everyone can pack shoeboxes with Samaritan's Purse this year. (501) 912-4663 or ar.car.occ@gmail.com.

mLittle Rock Vine meets at Don Robert Elementary School, 16601 Lamarche Drive, with blended worship at 9 a.m. and Root Groups for all ages at 10 a.m. (321) 591-4238 or office@LittleRockVine.com.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays, which are also livestreamed on Facebook and at pinnacleviewumc.org. (501) 868-4225.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) offers online-only worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable live on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, viewable at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 9:30 a.m. Sundays through Labor Day. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Smittle and musicians from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will play the Trout Quintet by Franz Schubert and other music. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the chapel. Centering prayer in the church at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Noonday prayer on Facebook at noon Monday-Friday.lovesaintmarks.org.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Livestream link at stmichaels-church.com. Catechesis of the Good Shepherd for ages 3-12 is at 9 a.m. (501) 224-1442.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, has services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has a 9 a.m. Prayer Garden service and traditional sanctuary services at 8:30 and 11. Sundays, with Sunday School at 9:50 a.m. (501) 227-0000.

Sr. Thea Bowman Ecumenical Catholic Church meets in the chapel of Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, at 5 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 580-7600.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Sundays holds Holy Eucharist Rite I at 8 a.m and Holy Eucharist Rite II with hymns at 10:30 a.m. Information about weekday services can be found at trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays in person and online at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., has worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-1503.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, holds services at 10:25 a.m. Sundays. (501) 663-6383, westoverhills.org.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release or update a listing, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com