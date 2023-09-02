SEC roundup: Tennessee opens season with blowout against Virginia

Below is a running list of game recaps for all the action within the Southeastern Conference during Week One:

Tennessee 49 Virginia 13

Joe Milton III threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the 12th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers routed Virginia 49-13 in the season opener for both teams and the Cavaliers’ first game in 294 days. Tennessee and Virginia marked the Cavs’ first game since a shooting left three players dead last November with a moment of silence before kickoff. The Vols also wore a sticker on the back of their helmets with the numbers of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Tennessee scored on its opening drive and never trailed in a neutral site game that felt much more like a Vols' home game.

Missouri 35 South Dakota 10

Brady Cook threw for 172 yards and a touchdown while running for another score in only one half of work, leading Missouri to a 35-10 victory over South Dakota in the season opener for both teams. Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat also had touchdown runs for the Tigers. Their offense fizzled in the second half, when backup quarterback Sam Horn got his shot on the field. Nevertheless, the Tigers opened the season with a win as they try to take a step forward after reaching three consecutive bowl games but failing to finish over .500 in any of coach Eli Drinkwitz’s first three seasons. The Coyotes’ Aidan Bouman had 156 yards passing with a fourth-quarter touchdown throw to Mike Mansaray.

Ole Miss 73 Mercer 7

Jaxson Dart threw four touchdown passes, including three to Tre Harris in the opening four minutes as No. 22 Mississippi rolled to a 73-7 rout of Mercer. Ole Miss opened with four consecutive touchdown drives and built a 38-7 halftime lead. Dart was 11 of 11 for 237 yards in the early surge and finished 18 of 23 passing for 334 yards before yielding to Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders midway through the third quarter. Harris had four TD catches to break the school's single-game record. Mercer scored on its first offensive snap, a 75-yard run by quarterback Carter Peevy.

Kentucky 44 Ball State 14

Ray Davis ran for two touchdowns while Devin Leary passed for one in their Kentucky debuts, and Kentucky’s defense made several big plays to rout Ball State 44-14 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday. The Wildcats trailed 7-3 entering the second quarter before rallying with 20 unanswered points, with 10 coming off two fumble recoveries. Davis, a 1,000-yard rusher last season at Vanderbilt, broke a 30-yard TD run late in the fourth along with a 2-yard score. Leary passed for 241 yards to surpass 7,000 career after transferring from North Carolina State.

Utah 24 Florida 11

Bryson Barnes threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Money Parks on Utah’s first play of the game, rushed for another score and No. 14 Utes beat Florida 24-11 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams. Nate Johnson split time at quarterback with Barnes for the Utes with usual starter Cam Rising still recovering from a knee injury in the Rose Bowl. Utah clamped down on defense in Rising’s absence, forcing a turnover and getting five sacks. Graham Mertz threw for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in his first start for the Gators. Ricky Pearsall had 92 yards on eight catches. Florida drove inside the red zone four times but totaled only 10 points on those drives.

Vanderbilt 35 Hawaii 28

AJ Swann threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns as Vanderbilt held off Hawaii 35-28 Saturday night following a long lightning delay before the season opener for both teams. Jayden McGowden returned a kickoff untouched 96 yards to put Vanderbilt ahead to stay at 14-7 midway through the first. Swann added a 7-yard TD pass to Will Sheppard to start the second quarter. Sheppard also caught a 1-yard TD toss in the third. De'Rickey Wright had two interceptions with his second coming with 1:43 left to end Hawaii's furious rally. Hawaii drops to 0-5 on the road against Southeastern Conference teams.