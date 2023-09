SMACKOVER — Trace Davis scored on a 6-yard run and added the two-point conversion with 8:14 left in the game to give the Bucks a victory.

The Bucks picked up 23 rushing yards from Joseph Brown and quarterback Jaden Bryant added 13 yards to set up the game-winning score.

Smackover plays at home again next week against Mineral Springs while Episcopal Collegiate returns home to face Murfreesboro.