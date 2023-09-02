SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 42, BALD KNOB 13

BATESVILLE -- Southside Batesville improved to 2-0 with a victory over Bald Knob (0-1) in its home opener.

The Southerners led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Savion Hall completing two touchdown passes and Gabe Witt running for another score.

Hall threw his scoring passes to Seth Case and Witt, who later had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Witt added a 49-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the Southerners.

Case and Andrew Plummer each had a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.