State officials urge caution for grillers, other recreational fire usage over holiday weekend





An official with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division urged people to take "extreme precautions" during Labor Day weekend when it comes to recreational fire use, even if their county isn't under a burn ban.

The word of caution came as 35 of the state's 75 counties were under county judge dictated burn bans Friday.

In addition, 30 counties, mostly located in the southern half of the state, were at a "high" risk of wildfires. The northern part of the state is largely under a "moderate" risk.

Robert Murphy, emergency service director for the Forestry Division, cautioned people who have plans for "doing any kind of burning outdoors, which includes barbecue grills or open fire pits for sure."

The burn bans across the state and wildfire risks come after a lack of rain over the last month and multiple weeks of extreme heat in the triple digits.

According to the National Weather Service, the Little Rock area received 1.8 inches of rain in August, while western and northern Arkansas received five to six inches.

As for this weekend, meteorologist Lance Pyle said there could be "a tenth to a quarter [of an inch of rain] in the Little Rock area, [and] a quarter to half [inch] in the southern part of state."

When asked if that potential rainfall could put a dent in the burn bans and wildfire risks, Pyle answered "probably not."

On Friday, the National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a red flag warning for wildfires that covered a portion of Southwest Arkansas, including Texarkana, Hope and El Dorado.

Lasting from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the red flag warning was a result of conditions that included wind gusts up to 20 mph, humidity as low as 20% and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Combined, that can result in "rapid ignition and spread of wildfires due to persistent hot and dry conditions."

"This time of year is typically when we see this happen year after year," Murphy said of the conditions across the state. "We might get to see some relief this weekend. ... I haven't seen any rainfall totals that led me to think that we were going to get completely out of the woods. ... If we turn back to dry and windy after this weekend, then I would expect the fire danger to stay high and continue to get worse until we see significant rainfall."

As mentioned, whether a county is under a burn ban is up to the discretion of county judges.

Murphy said the Forestry Division will offer advice to county judges if solicited.

"We don't really have any guidelines or anything that says 'hey, when this happens you should put a burn ban on' or anything like that," Murphy said. "When we get in these situations where it's been hot, it's been dry. There's not a lot of relief predicted ... I would say he would be well advised to do so right now."

As for wildfires, Murphy said the state hasn't had any significant events this season.

"We've had a few instances where we've had the wind line up with the fuels and humidity and all that right," Murphy said. "But we haven't seen a big widespread, large wind event happen just yet."

Murphy noted that on Thursday there were seven fires that burned 29 acres, two in the southeast, three in the west central region and one each in the southwest and central portions, all areas that are under the "high risk" category.

Arkansas is broken up into seven fire protection districts. It's up to the district forester to set their fire danger level for their counties. They can adjust their whole district or they can move only parts of it.

Wildfire risks are measured by the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI).

It ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of zero represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.

"When it gets up in the over 700, closer to 800, you start seeing the grass brown up in your yard," Murphy said. "It's not necessarily a hard, fast rule. Because it can be so dependent on ... what's going on in the season."

Historically, Arkansas has been in a good place when it comes to wildfires.

Since records began being kept in the 1930s, Murphy said Arkansas' historical average has been around 2,500 fires a year that burn 60,000 total acres.

"Over the last 10 years, that has dropped dramatically," Murphy said. "We've been closer to 1,500 fires for like 16-17,000 (acres)."

However, last year saw an increase in both the number and size of fires.

In 2022, the Forestry Division recorded 1,692 wildfires that burned 33,350 acres in Arkansas. That was the most acres burned since 2011 and the second highest wildfire frequency in 10 years. Wildfires were larger with an average size of 19.2 acres compared to a 10-year average of 15.9 acres.

Hot Spring County had the most fires with 79, while Grant County had the most acres burned with 3,033.

When it came to the cause of fires, of nine given categories the top three were debris burning (863 fires, 13,589 acres burned), arson (221 fires, 7,877 acres) and miscellaneous burns (301 fires, 6,876 acres).

The bottom three were children (12 fires, 183 acres), railroads (three fires, 11 acres) and smokers (20 fires, 77 acres).

Murphy said trains can start fires via sparks from slamming on their brakes or from hot wheel bearings falling off.

"I'll be 100% honest with you, I would just about bet that 20 smokers is probably not that high," Murphy said. "Everybody blames smoke and cigarettes for fires. But it's really, really hard. Especially, and I know this is gonna sound crazy, especially for the safety cigarettes that we have today that are designed to go out if somebody's not sucking on it. It's really, really hard for those to start."

Condition wise, when it comes to the potential for a wildfire, things could be worse in Arkansas at the moment.

"We're obviously not as bad as our neighbors to the south," said Murphy, referencing the wildfires that the state of Louisiana has been battling.

Louisiana saw roughly 600 wildfires last month, including the largest in its history, which had burned up to 33,000 acres and was 50% contained as of Tuesday.

"Given a little more time and the current conditions stay like they are ... I don't know that we'll get as bad as Louisiana, but we could sure head in that direction," Murphy said.





