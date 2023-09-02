CROSS COUNTRY

UA teams sweep titles

The University of Arkansas women's and men's cross country teams opened the season by sweeping titles at the Cowboy Preview on Friday in Stillwater, Okla.

The Arkansas women took five of the top six spots and finished with 16 points. Host Oklahoma State was second with 53 points.

Razorbacks sophomore Sydney Thorvaldson won the 3,000-meter race in 10 minutes, 14.1 seconds, with freshman Paityn Noe second (10.14.8).

Also scoring for Arkansas were Mary Ellen Eudaly (third in 10:22.6), Laura Taborda (fourth in 10:24.1) and Mia Cochran (sixth in 10:25.8).

Arkansas' men's team won with 26 points, led by a 1-2 finish in the 5,000-meter race from sophomores Ben Shearer (14:55.1) and Reuben Reina (15:03.1).

Tulsa was second with 34 points.

Also scoring for Arkansas were Myles Richter (fifth in 15:14.3), Elias Schreml (eight in 15:18.9) and Tommy Romanow (10th in 15:25.5).

The next race for both Arkansas teams will be the Chile Pepper Festival on Sept. 29 in Fayetteville.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

Arkansas women in second place

The Arkansas women's golf team sits in second place with a 7-under-par 353 after the opening round of the Carmel Cup on Friday at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The Razorbacks are one stroke behind No. 1 Stanford, which is 8-under. Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are all tied for third place, 12 strokes behind Stanford at 4-over.

Maria Jose Marin shot a first-round 67 and is in second place. Miriam Ayora and Kajal Mistry each had a 1-under 71 and are tied for 10th place. Julia Gregg and Reagan Zibilski each fired a 72 and are tied for 13th place. Ela Anacona is in a tie for 40th place after shooting a 6-over 78.

The second round is today and the tournament concludes Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press ServicesVOLLEYBALL

Arkansas claims five-set win over Colorado State

The No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks scored three of the last four points in the fifth set to claim a tough 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-12) win over Colorado State on Friday at Barnhill Arena as part of the Woo Pig Invitational.

Taylor Head and Jill Gillen were a potent 1-2 punch offensively for the Razorbacks (3-2). Head finished with a match-high 23 kills, while Gillen added 19. Maggie Cartwright also chipped in 13 kills. Gillen also had a team-high 15 dig, while Head, Hannah Hogue and Courtney Jackson chipped in with 14 each.

Hogue, a junior setter from Fort Smith, also dished out 50 assists.

SOCCER

UCA, UALR play to draw

The University of Central Arkansas and University of Arkansas-Little Rock played to a scoreless draw Thursday night at the Coleman Sports and Recreation Complex in Little Rock as both squads remain winless.

UALR (0-2-3) out-shot UCA (0-3-2) in both halves, finishing with a 14-6 advantage. The Trojans put six shots on target to the Bears' two.

Sydney Brough led the Bears attack with two shots and one on target. Maria Vanegas recorded UCA's other shot on target.

Amaya Arias led UALR's attack from midfield with three shots, including one on goal.

UCA goalkeeper Kajsa Pruner kept the Bears' first clean sheet with six saves. The draw extends UCA's unbeaten streak versus UALR to six games, including four wins.

-- Sam Lane