This date in baseball

Sept. 2

1929 Joe Cronin of the Washington Senators hit for the cycle in a 10-7 victory against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

1937 For the second time this season, two batters opened a game with home runs. Boze Berger and Mike Kreevich of the Chicago White Sox connected off Boston's Johnny Marcum, en route to a 4-2 victory over the Red Sox.

1944 Dixie Walker of the Brooklyn Dodgers hit for the cycle and drove in four runs in an 8-4 victory over the New York Giants at Ebbets Field.

1952 Mike Fornieles of the Washington Senators, in his major league debut, pitched a one-hitter for a 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics in the second game of a doubleheader.

1957 The Milwaukee Braves swept the Chicago Cubs 23-10 and 4-0. Bob Hazle of the Braves got four hits in the first game and teammate Frank Torre scored six runs to tie the major league record.

1963 Cincinnati's Pete Rose hit a leadoff home run of Jay Hook to give the Reds a 1-0 victory over the New York Mets in the second game of a doubleheader at the Polo Grounds.

1965 Ernie Banks hit his 400th home run as the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 at Wrigley Field. The home run came off Curt Simmons in the third inning.

1971 Cesar Cedeno's 200-foot fly ball in the fifth inning fell for an inside-the-park grand slam home run as second baseman Jim Lefebvre and right fielder Bill Buckner of the Dodgers collided. The hit helped the Houston Astros beat Los Angeles 9-3.

1972 Milt Pappas of the Chicago Cubs retired 26 consecutive San Diego Padres before walking pinch-hitter Larry Stahl on a 3-2 pitch. Pappas then retired Gary Jestadt to finish his 8-0 no-hitter.

1987 Houston's Kevin Bass went 4 for 4, including home runs from both sides of plate, and drove in three runs as the Astros posted a 10-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

1990 Dave Stieb, who had lost three no-hit bids with one out to go in the previous two seasons, finally pitched one as the Toronto Blue Jays beat Cleveland 3-0. It was the record ninth no-hitter of the season.

1996 Mike Greenwell set a major league record by driving in all nine Boston runs, the final one on a 10th-inning single, to give the Red Sox a 9-8 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

2001 New York's Mike Mussina came within one strike of pitching the first perfect game in the 89-year history of Fenway Park in a 1-0 victory over Boston. Mussina's bid was broken up by pinch-hitter Carl Everett's clean single.

2002 Miguel Tejada had his second consecutive game-ending hit as he singled home Terrence Long with the bases loaded in the ninth inning as Oakland tied the longest winning streak in American League history with a 7-6 victory over Kansas City. Oakland, which overcame a 5-0 deficit, equaled the 19 consecutive victories by the 1906 Chicago White Sox and the 1947 New York Yankees.

2003 Eric Gagne of Los Angeles set a major league record with his 55th consecutive save in the Dodgers' 4-1 victory over Houston.

2009 Alex Rodriguez picked up the 2,500th hit of his career as the Yankees defeated Baltimore 10-2 to complete a sweep at Camden Yards. Former Arkansas Razorback Eric Hinske's home run was the Yankees' 20th at the park this season, the most by a visiting team since the ballpark opened in 1992. CC Sabathia earned his American League-leading 16th win.

2012 Jurickson Profar made quite a debut at age 19, hitting a home run in his first major league at-bat and doubling his next time up in the Texas Rangers' 8-3 victory over Cleveland.

2015 Clayton Kershaw struck out 15 batters, tying a career best and setting a new personal record of 251 for the season.

2022 Yu Darvish reacheed a rare milestone with a strikeout of Cody Bellinger in the fifth inning of the Padres' 7-1 victory over the Dodgers. The strikeout gave him 1,750 in ten major league seasons, and gaves him 3,000 when the 1,250 he amassed in seven seasons in Japan were added. Among all pitchers who have struck out 1,000 or more batters on both sides of the Pacific Ocean, only Hideo Nomo preceded Darvish in reaching the mark.

-- The Associated Press