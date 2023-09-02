TOYS & TOOLS: Planner by Designs by Perfect Planner and Swedish Dishcloth Subscription





Planner by Designs by Perfect Planner

What's to love: No need waiting until Jan. 1 to get organized, start journaling and setting goals. These planners can be ordered to start on any month, any year. The journals can also be customized to the user's specific needs with added pages.

What does it do: There are more than 30 journal covers from which to select. Each calendar month covers two pages with room on the side for notes. Between each month, the planner has four blank pages for journaling, notes, etc. For an added fee, additional pages -- blank, lined, graph or dot grid -- can be added. In addition to selecting the month and year the journal starts, customers can select the cover to have no wording, have the date and year or for a fee a customized title. The journals are available in various sizes from 5-by-8.25 inches to pocket size. Prices start at $40. Visit designsbyplannerperfect.com for more information.

Swedish Dishcloth Subscription

What's to love: Use fewer paper towels. These Swedish Dishcloths hold 20 times their weight in water. Use them to clean up spills, clean counters and wash dishes. With a quarterly subscription you'll always have them on hand.

What does it do: The sustainable dishcloths, which come in a variety of colorful and trendy designs, can be washed and reused up to 50 times and when they wear out, the cloths can be composted. They are made of biodegradable cotton and cellulose. Subscribers will get a set of three dishcloths every three months for $18.99. For more information visit replenishhomegoods.com.



