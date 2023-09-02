TRAVELERS 9, DRILLERS 3

The Arkansas Travelers banged out 12 hits and starter Kyle Tyler struck out nine in Friday night’s victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Tyler (7-11) allowed 2 runs on 4 hits over 6 innings. Mike Flynn, Jake Haberer and Prelander Berroa each pitched one inning of relief for the Travs, combining for seven strikeouts as Arkansas totaled 16 in the game.

Arkansas’ Tyler Locklear hit his first Class AA home run in the fifth inning and Connor Hoover had his eighth of the season in the seventh. Hoover finished 2 for 3 with 4 RBI.

Hoover, Spencer Packard, Logan War-moth and Jake Anchia each had two hits for the Travelers.