Police beat: Two in Roland face drug, gun charges

Two in Roland face drug, gun charges

A man and woman were arrested in Roland early Friday on multiple felony gun and drug charges, according to reports from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Robert Moore, 36, and Ashley Matheny, 41, were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at 15921 Oak St. at 6 a.m.

Moore and Matheny live at the residence, which is located within 1,000 feet of a school zone, according to the arrest reports.

In the master bedroom, deputies reported finding two pistols and three long guns, including a shotgun altered to have a shorter barrel.

Deputies also reported finding four glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine, seven syringes, one bong used for smoking marijuana, and 90 grams of a substance suspected of being marijuana. Also found were 3.5 grams of suspected meth and six pills suspected of being Adderall that were not in a prescription bottle, the reports say.

In a spare bedroom a set of scales was located along with a clear plastic bag, the reports say.

Moore and Matheny face felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth or cocaine) weighing less than 2 grams with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (not meth or cocaine) greater than 2 grams with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises, possession of firearms and drugs and criminal use of prohibited weapons.