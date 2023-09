Arrests

Fayetteville

Devin Tomlinson, 38, of 2864 W. Dove Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance. Tomlinson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lawrance Jormelu, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Jormelu was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.