UA, Walter Reed to team up

For the first time, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is collaborating with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, studying a prosthetic hand system that could assist upper-limb amputees.

The university's Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R) has been awarded a $4.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to expand a clinical trial at the university campus for an innovative neural-enabled prosthesis and include Walter Reed -- a premier clinic for patients with amputations and one of only three military hospitals that treat traumatic upper-extremity amputations -- as an additional clinical trial site, according to the university.

As of 2017, 75% of the 1,648 U.S. service members who suffered limb loss during the Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom conflicts were treated at Walter Reed, and 255 received treatment there for traumatic upper-limb amputation from 2003-2012.

Last fall, a Walter Reed research team visited UA-Fayetteville to observe I³R laboratory operations and clinical trial protocols for the purpose of duplicating them in Maryland at their facility, according to the university. The Walter Reed lab will operate independently, but will work closely with I³R, which will retain leadership and oversight of the overall research study.

"We're thrilled to receive such a significant grant award under the Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program for continued development and evaluation of an advanced prosthetic device as a potential medical solution that restores meaningful sense of touch to individuals with upper limb amputations," Ranu Jung, associate vice chancellor and I³R executive director, said in a news release from the university.

"We're honored to collaborate with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to extend this life-changing innovation to our service men and women who have sustained traumatic upper limb injuries in service to our country."

The ongoing clinical trial, Neural Enabled Prosthesis for Upper Limb Amputees, seeks to test a prosthetic hand system approved by the Food and Drug Administration for investigation, which has the potential to deliver meaningful sensations of touch, grip force and hand opening to the user, according to the university.

A pair of clinical trial participants have received the device, with the first in 2018 when the project was based at Florida International University, and the second in Arkansas earlier this year through an I³R-led collaboration with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Snell Prosthetics and Orthotics.

"The University of Arkansas, as a land grant institution, is at the forefront of research that changes lives," Chancellor Charles Robinson said in the university's news release. "Our researchers at the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research are pioneering solutions to complex problems that affect people in communities across Arkansas and beyond, [and] collaborating with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center brings Arkansas innovation to a national stage in service of those who have served and sacrificed for our country."

Dr. Kyle Potter, a U.S. Army colonel who will serve as lead surgeon for the military enrollees, stated in the release, "We envision that this project will not only enhance the quality of life of those participating in the study, but lead to advances that uplift individuals across the globe who are living with limb loss."

"We've seen the groundbreaking research that is being performed by I³R and are very excited to offer this potential life-changing intervention to our U.S. service members with limb loss," added Dr. Paul Pasquina, principal investigator at the Uniformed Services University and Walter Reed National Medical Center.

I³R is "a place where bold visions and exciting innovations come to life," Jung said earlier this summer. It's research and innovation like this advanced prosthetic device and others that will "grow the recognition of our state as a hub of innovation."

"It's deliberately designed to be a place that welcomes in industry, health care, nonprofit, and community partners," according to Mike Malone, vice chancellor for economic development. "I'm excited to see this place solve problems and create solutions."

I³R is a new model of public research and economic development that prizes collaboration to deliver positive societal impact, with a focus on research that attacks "big, complex problems" relevant to Northwest Arkansas and the state with solutions that can be scaled globally, according to Jung. These are problems not solved in one day, and require convergent research.

Problems without easy solutions that require taking risks in order to make a positive impact on society -- that's I³R's raison d'être, Jung said. "How can we move the 'future' to the now? That is what drives me."

The institute was established following a $194.7 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, which followed a $23.7 million grant from the foundation that was designed to bolster the university's research and economic development infrastructure. The board of trustees of the University of Arkansas System later approved a $137.6 million budget for the physical building for I³R, which is scheduled to open late next year.