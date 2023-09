Walnut Ridge 39, Cave City 0

Walnut Ridge's Robbie Tate caught three touchdown passes to continue Walnut Ridge's (2-0) strong start to the season.

The Bobcats held an 18-0 lead at halftime as Tate was responsible for all three scores.

In the third quarter, Jersie Cunningham converted their first two-point attempt to make the score 26-0 over Cave City (0-2).